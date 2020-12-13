Goose Creek police chief draws praise, resentment as she charts new course for agency

GOOSE CREEK — Law enforcement in this fast-growing suburb is quietly undergoing a profound transformation, driven by a trailblazing top cop whose agenda has drawn both raves and resentment from the rank-and-file.

L.J. Roscoe, the Charleston region’s first female and openly LGBTQ police chief, took the helm two years ago with a mandate to reshape a police department that hadn’t seen a new leader in three decades. And bring about change she has.

Under Roscoe, the Goose Creek Police Department has markedly expanded community policing, getting officers out of their cruisers and into neighborhoods to interact with residents. She’s helped build bridges between police and the city’s growing minority populations. She’s boosted diversity in the department, improved officer training and updated police practices. During her first year on the job, violent crime tumbled more than 14 percent.

“She has been everything we looked for and more,” Mayor Greg Habib said. “Things are going really well from my perspective and from a lot of folks’ perspective.”

Below the surface, however, signs of tension have emerged.

About a third of the police force left the department this year, turnover that robbed the city of experience and institutional knowledge. Roscoe attributes the departures to the strain of the pandemic, retirements, the lure of better paying jobs and the pressures of anti-police sentiment roiling the nation.

But critics within the ranks say Roscoe’s push for change has driven off veteran cops who served the city well. And they point to embarrassing incidents that have done little to burnish the police department’s reputation.

Take the school resource officer caught having trysts with a teacher in school buildings after hours. Or the cop accused of lying to a judge on the witness stand not long after she allowed a handcuffed prisoner to escape. Or the married officer who carried on a sexual relationship with a high school student he met on a ride-along. Or the White officer who backed down from an encounter after a Black driver accused him of racial profiling in a video that has been shared nearly 900 times on Facebook.

“Everyone I have spoken to says the same thing, that morale is in the toilet and you have people leaving right and left,” said former police Lt. Will Ramirez, who left in January for another law enforcement job in Florida. “It’s horrendous there.”

Roscoe denies that is the case, and she insists that a few isolated incidents don’t reflect the department as a whole. She also noted that none of the officers involved in those incidents still work for the department.

She said she’s been the target of a whisper campaign by a few disgruntled former officers trying to stir up dissent in the ranks. She prefers to focus on the strong positive feedback she has received from the majority of the department and the community at large, she said.

“I don't think there's any major issues,” she said. “You're always gonna have people that are not happy. I mean, that's anywhere. … But overall, I think that the morale has increased tremendously from where it was when I got here.”

Barrier breaker

Roscoe, 50, arrived in Goose Creek in January 2019 after a nearly 30-year law enforcement career in the Atlanta area. At the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office, she had earned a reputation as a hard-charging, barrier-breaking officer who climbed 11 ranks to become a top commander.

Mayor Habib said Roscoe stood out among more than 80 applicants for the chief’s job, possessing the skills necessary to grow, refine and modernize the police department. She had a strong background in training and a core belief in the power of engaging with the community, something Habib said he considered essential to policing a city that has grown exponentially in recent years.

Once a rural suburb where military retirees settled down, Goose Creek added 10,000 new residents over the past decade, a 27 percent jump fueled by a booming housing market and the addition of Boeing and Volvo manufacturing plants nearby. Now the state’s eighth-largest city, Goose Creek has grown younger, more affluent and more diverse, with non-White residents now making up a third of the community.

Roscoe’s predecessor, former Police Chief Harvey Becker, was a well-liked, low-key leader who ran the department with a steady hand since 1989 while largely avoiding the public spotlight. Habib and others saw in Roscoe’s hiring a chance to increase the department’s outreach and visibility amid a national conversation about police accountability in the wake of numerous officer-involved deaths.

“Every job is about building relationships, and law enforcement is much easier if your community is comfortable with the department, and if the department knows its community well,” he said. “How do you do that? You get them together and interact.”

At Roscoe’s swearing-in ceremony last year, her former boss, DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann, told Goose Creek officials to expect a tireless worker who considered police work a calling. “One thing about Chief Roscoe is she’s going to push hard,” he said.

With short-clipped hair, a penetrating gaze and a Southern drawl, Roscoe has described herself as a cop’s cop, and she quickly established herself as someone who had no intention of riding a desk. She met with front-line officers and rode along on patrols to see the job up-close. She pitched in to direct traffic at crashes and serve warrants in sweeps. She brought in trainers to help officers better manage crisis situations and to teach dispatchers how to perform and communicate CPR techniques.

But if Roscoe is known for one thing, it’s her drive to bring officers closer to the people they serve. On her watch, they've shared meals in residents’ homes, held trick-or-treating events at Halloween, staged an annual 5K road race and organized birthday parades for homebound children during the pandemic. The events have touched every facet of the community, she said, establishing goodwill in the process.

“I love it,” Chanele Sylvester, a five-year officer, said of the initiatives. “I think it’s very important to see people in the community to see us in a different light and know we are here to help and make things better.”

Dissent in the ranks

Not everyone is sold on the new ways. Some accuse Roscoe of playing favorites in the department and working to get rid of those she sees as holdovers from Becker’s administration — allegations she strongly denies.

Still, the turnover in Goose Creek has been noticeable this year, with 24 officers leaving the 75-person force. Roscoe said other departments are experiencing similar issues, but a survey by The Post and Courier showed the departure rate at four other area agencies wasn’t nearly as steep as Goose Creek has experienced.

Friction and departures aren’t uncommon when law enforcement agencies bring in new leaders, particularly if one person has held the top job for years. Charleston police saw an exodus after Greg Mullen replaced longtime Chief Reuben Greenberg in 2006 and began modernizing the department. A similar wave of departures is expected in January when Kristin Graziano, the first woman to be elected sheriff in South Carolina, succeeds Charleston County’s sheriff of 30 years, Al Cannon.

Roscoe said she suspects any outsider who took the Goose Creek chief's job would have faced some backlash, as an unofficial "contingency plan" had been in place for years among veteran officers who assumed a series of internal promotions would take place when Becker stepped down. Many expected Becker’s second in command, Maj. John Grainger, would move up to the top spot, allowing others to rise in the ranks behind him.

All that changed when Habib was elected mayor in 2018 and the city began to move in a different direction. Roscoe became chief, Grainger retired and changes began. Roscoe’s supporters say a few in the department nourished grudges after their anticipated promotions evaporated. Others contend the new chief was looking for reasons to oust veterans who had been loyal to Becker.

Ramirez, the former police lieutenant, said he drew Roscoe’s ire in early 2019 after he and others in the detective bureau got to joking about a meeting in which she discussed workplace expectations. Ramirez posted a fake memo of “bureau demands” that included requisition forms for a margarita machine, a toy helicopter, a chocolate fountain and other gag items.

“It was just light banter,” he said in a recent interview, “all in good fun.”

Roscoe didn’t see it that way. After some employees alerted her to the memo, she accused Ramirez of egregious and subversive behavior. She gave him a written final warning, suspended him for a day and shifted him to the patrol division.

Ramirez said he was stunned, as the suspension took him out of the running for a possible promotion. He said he felt like he had a target on his back and jumped ship at the first opportunity, leaving behind the department he had served for 18 years.

His supervisor, former Detective Capt. Shawn Laffey, said Roscoe took aim at him as well after a 23-year career with a blemish-free record. Laffey said he was in line to become assistant chief when Becker retired but was instead marginalized and squeezed out by Roscoe, who surprised him in February 2019 with allegations of “toxic, disruptive behaviors.” Roscoe and the city’s human resources director told him they had received about 20 complaints about his conduct, including allegations that he had made belittling and inappropriate comments to female co-workers, department records show.

Laffey insisted the allegations were untrue and hadn't been properly investigated. He received a warning and was told to shape up. But a month later, he was confronted with more complaints, including criticism of his decision to play along with Ramirez’s joke memo, records show. Given a final warning, Laffey continued to deny the allegations and accuse city officials of twisting facts in a campaign to run him off.

Things came to a head on March 13 of last year, Laffey said, when he was given a choice to resign or be fired. He opted to leave and take a severance package, with all sides agreeing to keep the matter quiet. But then, someone leaked the story of his departure to Live 5 News, damaging his reputation and knocking him out of the running for new jobs, he said.

"I'll take a polygraph today to show they were factually wrong," he said. "I didn't do any of those things. All I did was serve with the utmost honor, integrity and character."

Roscoe said both cases were handled by the book, and the officers were given ample opportunities to correct their behaviors but chose to leave instead.

Roscoe said she has a good rapport with the majority of her officers and open lines of communication. But emails obtained by The Post and Courier through a Freedom of Information Act request reveal a few tensions that have surfaced along the way.

In a June 17 email, for instance, Roscoe chided officers for spreading false rumors about how she planned to fill vacant positions. She told her troops that she was disappointed that they spread incorrect information after she had worked to get them new uniforms and higher pay for off-duty jobs, along with relaxed policies on take-home cars and facial hair.

“The garbage talk stops now,” she wrote. “Before you start rumors that question my decisions, I suggest you ask. From this point forward, anyone involved in spreading rumors that are negative in nature about the department, or the commanders, will be subject to an internal affairs investigation.”

To date, Roscoe said in a recent interview, no such investigation has taken place.

Violating the rules

She and her commanders have taken swift action against officers whose actions have violated rules and embarrassed the department. Those include:

• A 31-year-old officer who was fired in January after he admitted to having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old police explorer cadet he met on a ride-along, according to police records. The officer, who had been with the department for three years, acknowledged that his affair with the teen had gone on since November 2019, records show.

Roscoe said she asked the State Law Enforcement Division to investigate the matter and agents determined no criminal violations had taken place, as the age of consent in South Carolina is 16. The officer no longer works in law enforcement, state records show.

• A 26-year-old officer who was let go in July 2019 after officials determined she lied in court about a defendant giving her a false name during a traffic stop, resulting in an additional criminal charge against him. The state Law Enforcement Training Council permanently banned her from working in law enforcement after a November hearing.

The officer had previously drawn scrutiny after a suspect she left unattended in the back of her unlocked cruiser escaped while handcuffed in July of last year.

• A 53-year-old school resource officer who resigned in June 2019 after admitting to internal affairs investigators that he had carried on a sexual affair with a teacher after-hours in his office at Westview Middle School and at Stratford High School. He quit after being placed on leave and is now working as a Dorchester County sheriff’s deputy, state records show.

Two of the officers could not be reached for comment; the third declined to comment on his case.

Roscoe said the incidents were troubling but not indicative of larger problems in the agency. If anything, she said, they demonstrate her low tolerance of misconduct and her belief that the department should be transparent.

Habib, the mayor, agreed. “I don’t believe it reflects at all on the administration of our police department or our city,” he said. “What it does reflect on is how quickly we are to act on these situations.”

Engaging the community

Pastor Dexter Easley doesn’t know much about the inner machinations of the city’s police department, but he has seen a big change in its public presence since Roscoe came to town.

Easley, who presides over the 1,000-member New Life Christian Fellowship Church, said Roscoe reached out to him soon after she arrived, gave him her personal cell phone number and quickly responded to his suggestions that officers do more to engage with the community. Soon after, he saw police walking and biking through neighborhoods they'd once driven past.

“I was like, ‘Wow, this lady really wants to get some stuff done,'” he said. “It’s like she is bringing a big-city mentality to Goose Creek.”

Melissa Enos is a newly elected City Council member who also volunteers with the COP STOP program, which brings officers and residents together to share home-cooked meals. Enos said she's not heard grumbling, only excitement about the changes and Roscoe’s leadership.

“I talk with a lot of officers regularly, and they trust her,” she said. “They feel like she is one of them.”

More than 30 officers showed up before 7 a.m. on a recent Saturday to help with another Roscoe initiative in which police take underprivileged children shopping at Christmas. The sun had barely crested the horizon as children piled into the local Walmart and waited for Santa to arrive in a police cruiser with flashing blue lights flashing and wailing sirens.

Roscoe dug into her own pocket last year to get the event up and running because her agency didn’t have the funds. This year, the department’s 5K road race raised money for the event, and Roscoe was among the first in line to lead a child through the aisles. As an odd mix of classic rock and Christmas carols warbled from an overhead speaker, Roscoe helped 7-year-old Amia Williams find dolls, shirts, rainbow-colored sneakers and other items on her wish list.

Like the other 40 children on hand, Amia had a budget of $200 and plenty of ideas for how to spend it. In return, Roscoe got a big grin, a thumbs up and gratitude from a new friend.

Roscoe said she knows not all of her officers see the big picture in these little events, particularly those who have been with the department a long time and find this all a bit foreign. There’s not a lot of instant gratification outside of a child’s smile. But perhaps somewhere along the way, a seed is planted from which understanding can grow.

Roscoe is counting on it.