Goose Creek OKs annexing former plantation, country club

GOOSE CREEK — The city has taken the first step to annex a historic plantation and golf course that will eventually become a new neighborhood.

City Council unanimously approved first reading of the annexation of the Oaks Plantation Golf & Country Club property on Tuesday night.

Mims Amusement Operating Co., which owns the former country club, applied to the city to annex the 39-acre property earlier this month. Beazer Homes plans to develop the site into 89 single-family lots.

“This is a good thing for the city,” Mayor Greg Habib said Thursday. “The property has been sitting there unused for a while, and it’s basically within our city limits. Anytime you can annex an infill property, that’s good. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

The Oaks Plantation Golf & Country Club dates to the founding of the country. It was the site of Declaration of Independence signer Arthur Middleton’s 18th century rice plantation, which was established by a land grant in 1678.

The yellow-colored Oaks Plantation house was built in 1892 for Maine businessman Edwin Parsons, whose family also owned Woodlands Mansion in Summerville.

In 1956, the Oaks Co. Inc. paid $125,000 for the plantation house and the 140 acres of land surrounding the home.

It became the Oaks Plantation Golf & Country Club after Howard Mims, the owner of a now-defunct, coin-operated amusement business, bought the property in 1964. The main home was used for weddings and other events until 2008 when a fire devastated the property.

The plantation home, grounds and golf course shut their doors to the public in March 2019. The 19th century home was reduced to rubble in July 2020.

“When the golf course closed down, we kind of knew there would be interest in developing the property,” Habib said.

This isn’t the first time the former country club has been the focus of an annexation attempt. In 2004, there was an unsuccessful attempt by the owners to annex the property into North Charleston.

The property is currently zoned to only accommodate single-family residential homes.

“Beazer has worked very closely with the neighbors around the property,” Habib said. “This isn’t one of those cases where a 'mean' developer is coming in and taking over and the city is looking the other way. Everyone is working together.”

Dennis Ouellette, Beazer Homes market manager, said the company was drawn to the property because of its close proximity to “commuting corridors” and the mature trees and ponds that make up the former club.

“It’s an opportunity to build affordable homes that will have a high-quality feel because of the surrounding landscape,” Ouellette said.

Ouellette said if the annexation plan and sale is approved, the company hopes to begin construction in the summer 2021.

A second reading, which if approved, would make the annexation official, is set for the next council meeting Jan. 12.