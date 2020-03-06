Goose Creek mayor sued by councilwoman for vetting city administrator candidates in secret

A Goose Creek councilwoman is suing the mayor and the city, alleging that a secret search to fill a soon-to-be vacant position has been conducted out of the public eye and in violation of city ordinances.

Councilwoman Gayla McSwain's lawsuit was electronically filed Friday afternoon but hasn't yet been certified or stamped by the court clerk in Berkeley County. She wants a court order to stop the ongoing process before a hiring decision is reached.

In a statement to The Post and Courier, McSwain said she is suing Mayor Greg Habib and City Administrator James Broom because 30 candidates had been vetted and two had been interviewed in the Upstate to find a replacement for Broom without council’s knowledge.

Broom, who is also named a defendant in the suit, has served as city administrator since 2016 and is leaving the position on April 15. He replaced Dennis Harmon, who held the position for 38 years.

After the city solicited applications to fill the administrator position, she asked for access to the applications. Broom was told not to give her the applications by Habib, according to the lawsuit. The finalists will be presented to council March 23.

Included in the lawsuit is a March 4 email from the mayor praising his process.

"I have identified 8 highly qualified candidates who I believe would be a good fit to our organization," he wrote. "To determine this, I emphasized high level administrative experience and a connection to South Carolina. In fact, 7 of the 8 are in South Carolina now, and the 8th actually lived in Goose Creek as a kid."

McSwain said Habib appointed a committee to screen the remaining applicants.

Habib told The Post and Courier that there is no committee and he is solely vetting the applicants. He said it would be "too laborious" and "convoluted" to have the entire council involved in looking through 30 applicants.

"I've set forth a plan that is efficient," Habib said. "We have a lot going on. No other council member has objected to this."

McSwain claimed that by taking the process into his own hands, Habib has violated the Freedom of Information Act by not conducting the process publicly.

"I, and the other members of City Council, were elected to represent our constituents, and there is probably no more important decision to be made than the appointment of a City Administrator," McSwain said in a statement. "The only way that I can fulfill the fiduciary duty for which I was elected ... is to be able to make fully informed decisions."

Habib argued that it is within his role as mayor to help vet candidates.

Goose Creek City Council will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.