A Goose Creek man convicted of sexually assaulting an elderly woman in 2017 and later trying to hire a hit man to kill her was sentenced Thursday to 80 years in prison.
A jury found 19-year-old Aaron McKenzie Capers guilty of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, first-degree burglary, armed robbery, kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Circuit Judge Markley Dennis presided over the trial.
The victim, an 82-year-old woman, testified that she answered her door in the Cadbury subdivision on Dec. 21, 2017, to a masked man dressed in black who forced his way into her home, according to the 9th Circuit Solicitor's Office. She said he sexually assaulted her at knifepoint. When she tried to escape, the intruder dragged her back into a bedroom and pushed her into a closet.
He demanded money and also wanted her credit card PIN number, which she could not remember. He then escorted the woman to the garage so they could drive to a bank. At that point, she ran across the street to a neighbor's home.
The victim was transported to Medical University Hospital where she suffered a stress-induced heart attack, prosecutors said.
Goose Creek police arrested Capers after witnesses in the neighborhood reported seeing him running to a home owned by his father. Surveillance video captured him using the victim's credit card. Police found the mask the victim described.
DNA found on the victim and her clothing matched that of Capers.
Following his arrest, prosecutors said Capers approached a known gang member in jail and asked him to kill the victim for $2,500. Capers provided the would-be hit man a map of the victim's residence. That man contacted his attorney and authorities got involved.
Assistant Solicitor Anne Williams praised the victim for her courage.
"She was terrified to face her attacker in court, but she showed enormous resilience by taking the stand. Mr. Capers underestimated her," Williams said in a news release.
Capers' defense attorney and mother, Sharon Capers, declined to comment Friday.