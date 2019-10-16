A Goose Creek man has pleaded guilty to killing a Charleston police informant on the East Side in 2016.

Eugene Stanley Rollerson, 29, entered pleas on one count each of voluntary manslaughter, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and obstruction of justice, according to the Ninth Circuit Solicitor's Office on Wednesday.

He received a negotiated 25-year prison sentence, of which he must serve 85 percent, the Solicitor's Office said.

"The victim’s family saw and understood the hurdles we faced during the trial and wholeheartedly supported this plea," Assistant Solicitor Stephanie Linder said in a media statement. "One cousin embraced every member of the defendant’s family ... and talked of how the East Side community has to stand together to grow. The dignity and emotion the family displayed in describing the toll this and other retaliatory incidents has had on both the victim’s and the defendant’s family was incredible."

Rollerson was an inmate at a Jasper County prison in 2017 when he was charged with the shooting death of 34-year-old Stephen Wayne Grant.

Charleston police officers were called around 10:45 p.m. on Sept. 14, 2016 to the intersection of Hanover and Columbus streets where they found Grant suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

Grant was transported to Medical University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

He had been cooperating with police and was an informant on drug cases against Rollerson, the Solicitor's Office said. Rollerson was scheduled to plead guilty on drug distribution charges on Sept. 16. Grant was the only witness set to testify against him.

"His death meant the drug distribution charges against (Rollerson) had to be dismissed," the Solicitor's Office said. ""The defendant wore a shirt over his face to mask his identity during the attack and his identification was a key, controversial issue ... at trial."