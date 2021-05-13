Goose Creek man fatally shot at North Charleston hotel

NORTH CHARLESTON — A 48-year-old man was fatally shot the night of May 12 at a hotel in North Charleston.

A North Charleston police officer was dispatched about 11 p.m. to Room 250 at the Econo Lodge, 7415 Northside Drive, for reports of a shooting. He found the victim lying in the room with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The officer attempted resuscitation before paramedics arrived.

Detectives are investigating the homicide.

The Charleston County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Shawn Rivers of Goose Creek.

Rivers died around 11:24 p.m. May 12 of a gunshot wound, the Coroner's Office said.

