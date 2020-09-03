Goose Creek man dead after hunting accident in Beaufort County last weekend

A Goose Creek man died after a hunting accident in Beaufort County over the weekend.
The Beaufort County Coroner's Office identified him as 42-year-old Jay Allen Howard.
The shooting happened about 4 p.m. Saturday at a private dog-hunting club on St. Helena Island, according to a media release from the state Department of Natural Resources.
About 20 club members were hunting white-tailed deer. This group including Howard and the 30-year-old woman who shot him.
Howard and the woman were dropped off near a wood at an open field — about 150 yards from each other — when a short time later a buck ran across the field between the two, DNR said.
The woman shot at the deer twice, but one of those shots struck Howard in the chest.
"Based on preliminary interviews and evidence from the scene, it appears that perhaps the man who was killed had not yet walked all the way to his assigned stand from where he was dropped off, which would have placed him out of range of the other hunter," a media release from DNR says.
Once the hunters discovered he was shot, they called 911, DNR said.
DNR said an investigation is ongoing, but it is being treated as an accident and no one has been charged.