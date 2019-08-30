Berkeley County Sheriff's Office web recurring, web ref, webref (copy)

A Goose Creek High School student brought a handgun to campus on Friday, triggering an investigation by authorities. 

School administration was notified that the student had A gun sometime in the afternoon before school got out, said Katie Orvin Tanner, a spokeswoman for the Berkeley County School District. 

Information on exactly what time administrators were alerted and what tipped them off was not available Friday. 

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office was called to campus, and "district and school staff followed all procedures as outlined by the district’s policies to address this matter. No student was harmed," Tanner said.

Safety and security are the district's highest priority, she said. 

The 15-year-old student was charged with a having a loaded firearm on campus, according to the Sheriff's Office. 

No further information was available on Friday. 

