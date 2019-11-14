A shooting that left two teenagers dead in Goose Creek last month began as an attempt to sell a stolen handgun, according to arrest affidavits released on Friday.

Goose Creek police announced the arrests of two suspects, Coltan Bowman and Camron Addow, Thursday night.

Bowman, 17, of Amy Drive in Goose Creek, fled the area after the Oct. 13 killing and was captured by federal marshals in Brooklyn, N.Y., police said. He is awaiting extradition to South Carolina.

Camron Addow, 18, of Madeline Drive in Goose Creek, went into hiding but was apprehended by officers with assistance from federal marshals, police said. Both suspects were charged with two counts of murder in connection with the deaths of Goose Creek residents Roy Calhoun III, 18, and Dylan Newby, 17.

Arrest affidavits state the shooting began after one of the victims reneged on the sale of a stolen gun.

"(Newby) was conducting a transaction involving a firearm shortly prior to the shooting and decided that he did not want to sell the firearm which caused the intended buyers to return to the residence and shoot both victims," the affidavits said.

Investigators received information that Newby "received funds to obtain this firearm" before Oct. 13 and that he was getting guns by breaking into vehicles, affidavits said.

"Both victims had handguns about their waistbands which were later determined to have been stolen from a recent motor vehicle break-in in the Liberty Hall subdivision," affidavits said.

Authorities reviewed surveillance footage that showed the suspects in the area of the crime scene, 331 Adeline Drive, affidavits said.

A witness told investigators that Bowman said he was going to "cap somebody," about an hour before the shooting, and that Bowman was known to carry a revolver, affidavits said.