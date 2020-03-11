Goose Creek councilwoman calls mayor a 'bully' after he doubles down on hiring controversy

Goose Creek Mayor Greg Habib passed a resolution Tuesday night allowing him to vet and present job finalists to City Council, a move prompted by a lawsuit filed against him alleging he violated the law by searching for a new city administrator outside of the public eye.

Habib, responding to a lawsuit filed by Councilwoman Gayla McSwain last week, amended the council's meeting agenda to include a resolution "affirming the hiring process presented by the mayor" and "authorizing the mayor to conduct preliminary interviews with candidates for the position of city administrator."

The resolution passed, with McSwain as the only dissenting vote.

McSwain is suing Habib and City Administrator James Broom because 30 or more candidates had been vetted and two had been interviewed in the Upstate to find a replacement for Broom without council’s knowledge. Broom has served as city administrator since 2016 and is leaving the position April 15.

In a move that Habib called "efficient" he began reviewing job applications, vetting candidates and interviewing finalists without council having access to all the applicants information. McSwain alleged Habib has violated the Freedom of Information Act by not conducting the process publicly.

Despite the resolution, McSwain is following through with the lawsuit. A hearing is scheduled for Thursday afternoon in Berkeley County court.

"The reason the mayor put this resolution on the amended agenda is that he's trying to get the council to ratify his past actions. He's trying to get them to say, 'It's OK what I've done in the past.' And it's not," she said.

Habib told The Post and Courier Wednesday that he felt the resolution was not necessary but was advised by the city's lawyer to "memorialize the will of council."

"We didn't have to have the resolution," he said. "I'm authorized to do this."

Included in McSwain's lawsuit is a March 4 email from the mayor where he said he was only looking at in-state candidates or those applicants with ties to the state.

“I have identified 8 highly qualified candidates who I believe would be a good fit to our organization,” he wrote. “To determine this, I emphasized high level administrative experience and a connection to South Carolina. In fact, 7 of the 8 are in South Carolina now, and the 8th actually lived in Goose Creek as a kid.”

McSwain is hoping the judge will rule in her favor and that all the applications will be made public to council. Habib argued that all email correspondence he has had with candidates is already publicly available under the Freedom of Information Act.

"He has been a bully," McSwain said. "He has threatened to report me to the Ethics Commission. I try to be as cordial as I could for the last year and half, but his demeanor doesn't surprise me."

Habib denied ever threatening to report the councilwoman to the commission.

The finalists are set to be presented to council March 23.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.