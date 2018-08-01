Goose Creek voters will return to the polls again to fill a City Council seat that's been vacant since April.
Voters will choose between two candidates in an Aug. 14 runoff: former Councilman Kimo Esarey or Gayla McSwain, a former planning commission member and current Crowfield Homeowners Association board member.
Just over 5 percent of the city's nearly 24,000 registered voters turned out for Tuesday's special election, which saw all five candidates fall short of the required majority.
In unofficial results, Esarey received 506 votes to McSwain's 425. To win, candidates needed at least 50 percent of the votes cast plus one - in this case, 611 votes.
Other results were: Christopher Harmon, 248 votes; Tom Keefe, 22; and Christopher S. Chapman, 19.
The seat has been vacant since Greg Habib resigned in April after unseating longtime Mayor Mike Heitzler.