Goose Creek citizens group lobbies to deny rezoning of JW Aluminum

GOOSE CREEK — JW Aluminum’s plan to expand its footprint along Thurgood and Old Mount Holly roads in this once-rural Berkeley County community has run into a roadblock.

JW Aluminum wanted to rezone some of its property along Thurgood Road from residential to light industrial so the company could build a storage facility.

Berkeley County Council voted 4-3 last week to deny the request. Members of the Thurgood Road Civic Group, which borders the plant’s property, spearheaded the movement to stop the rezoning effort.

Jackie Adams, who heads the Thurgood Road Civic Group, said the council listened to the community and followed the recommendation from the county’s 10-year comprehensive plan.

“The residents were united, and we came out in force to speak against the rezoning,” Adams said. “We were very happy that council voted the way they did and followed their own plan. I think quality of life is more important than tax dollars.”

County Councilman Phillip Obie, who represents the district where the plant is located, said the council couldn’t ignore the community’s collective voices.

“There was an outcry from the folks that live around the plant, and I think we listened and heard arguments from both sides,” Obie said. “There are other options that we’d like JW Aluminum to explore, so it’s a win-win for everyone.”

JW Aluminum, which has invested heavily in Berkeley County, was disappointed by the council’s decision.

“We are evaluating alternative options to support growth,” the company said in a prepare statement. “We recently completed an expansion that included the installation of state-of-the-art, energy-efficient equipment that will allow us to use up to 100 percent recycled aluminum in our process.”

The population in Berkeley County has increased more than 25 percent since 2010, which has made land use a huge priority for the council and business community.

One of the biggest changes to the area around Thurgood and Old Mount Holly roads has been addition of the JW Aluminum plant. When it was established in 1979, the company was a small operation with only a handful of employees. Now, JW Aluminum is a massive company with multiple locations across the United States and more than 500 employees.

When Adams and her family moved to the neighborhood in 1991, Thurgood Road hadn’t been paved yet. School buses and mail carriers wouldn’t come down the dirt road. Residents had to walk to the post office to get their mail.

“There wasn’t much out here,” Adams said. “It was still considered country living.”

Residents who lived around JW Aluminum tolerated the additional traffic, noise and smell coming from the plant for years. They wanted to be good neighbors and not complain, but in September, they believe the company crossed a line.

“Would you want a scrap yard put into your backyard if you lived in Crowfield Plantation or Brickyard Plantation? I don’t think so, so why should we?” Adams said.

The aluminum manufacturer wanted to expand its operations across Thurgood Road, which has long served as a demarcation zone between the residential and industrial areas. JW Aluminum already owned residential properties off of Thurgood Road and bought another property six months ago. The company went to the county and requested that the home sites be rezoned from residential to light industrial to build the planned storage facility.

The Berkeley County planning staff recommended the request be denied because it does not conform with the county’s current 10-year comprehensive plan, which is the guiding document for all land-use and zoning decisions in the county.

The company’s application for rezoning went to the county’s eight-person Planning Commission, which is independent of County Council. Despite a backlash from the residents in the area, the commission, on a split decision, recommended that the rezoning request be approved.

“If they had decided in favor of JW Aluminum, it would have affected our quality of life,” Adams said.

Adams and her group lobbied County Council, and their efforts paid off in the Nov. 9 vote to deny the request.

“I think there are two assumptions that rezoning like this will either take care of itself or that a citizen’s voice won’t be heard, and both are not true,” said Robby Maynor, who is the Coastal Conservation League project manager for Berkeley County.

South Carolina requires each county to come up with a comprehensive plan every 10 years. Each plan is then updated after five years. The last updated plan for Berkeley County was in 2015.

Maynor said the company already has other properties in the area where JW Aluminum can locate the proposed storage facility. The property has already been zoned for industrial use.

“Unfortunately, I don’t think the fight is over for the Thurgood Road community,” Obie said.

JW Aluminum can submit another rezoning request to council in 12 months.