Goose Creek celebrates 60 years from small town to vibrant, diverse community

GOOSE CREEK — It started out as four neighborhoods and three trailer parks with a little more than 3,000 residents.

When it was incorporated in 1961, it was called the "Town of Goose Creek" and wasn’t officially referred to as a city until a decade later.

Now, Goose Creek is one of the fastest-growing municipalities in South Carolina and the largest city in Berkeley County, with a population of more than 48,000. That means it's evolved from a small, rural town with strong military ties into a young, vibrant, diverse community.

The transition from what the city was six decades ago to what it has become today hasn’t always been smooth. There were plenty of skirmishes between long-time residents and the influx of outsiders who descended upon the area over the past 20 years.

But, despite its rapid growth since 2000, Goose Creek, at its core, still retains the same hometown quality it had when a group of people got together to help each other out.

The city, founded in March 1961, is celebrating its 60th anniversary this month.

“This is a milestone,” said Goose Creek Mayor Greg Habib, who has lived in the city since 1982.

“The men and women who started our community focused on things that would make our lives better, but to their credit, they were not trying to be all things to all people all the time,” he said.

The beginning

Like many Lowcountry communities, the region called Goose Creek can trace its origin to before the Revolutionary War.

St. James Goose Creek Parish was one of the most opulent and wealthy of Charleston’s neighbors. Exports during the frontier and Colonial period included rice, pitch, tar, turpentine, animal skins, corn, beef and pork.

Its citizens also had a rebellious reputation.

Leading up to the rebellion against the Crown, many planters in the area became hugely wealthy. But a thriving small middle class made up of wheelwrights, furniture-makers and shoemakers began to emerge, as well. They began to sympathize with the rebellious northern colonies while the rich planting class remained loyal to the English.

“One-third wanted the English to get out,” said former Goose Creek Mayor Michael Heitzler, who has written a half-dozen books on the history of the city. “One-third didn’t. One-third couldn’t care less.”

Flash forward: By the 20th century, the Otranto, Mount Holly and Strawberry railway depots connected 5 miles of track through the eastern section of the parish in what is today the city of Goose Creek. Beyond the railway depots, hundreds of African American families nestled near whitewashed churches in separate neighborhoods.

Those families that settled around the rail stops and a few timber companies composed the "Mount Holly Census District," which in 1960 had about 11,000 citizens.

But in the late-1950s, Jack Etling and Waring Bunch, who owned property near the Pineview subdivision, would meet along their abutting properties to discuss the problems of the day. Getting basic services, like clean water and sanitation, were becoming more and more difficult.

“They wanted to bring order to chaos,” said Heitzler, who served as mayor from 1978 to 2018. “Etling’s neighbors kept coming up to his porch to complain and I think he eventually just got tired of listening to them and did something about it.”

The group raised enough money to pay for an incorporation election and on March 21, 1961, the city was founded with Bunch serving as the first mayor.

“It’s a red, white and blue city,” Heitzler said, who went on to describe the founders as a mix of "blue-collar workers and rednecks."

"I don’t say that in a disparaging way," he said. "Those red, white and blue men were true Americans, and they wanted their community to be better.”

It’s population in 1965 was listed at 3,656.

Some would argue it was a moment of minimal fanfare.

“No one cared that Goose Creek incorporated,” Heitzler said. “I promise you that the people in Moncks Corner and the Berkeley County government probably couldn’t find us on a map in 1961.”

With the city sandwiched between the nearby Naval and Air Forces bases, the town always had a military feel.

“The military folks have always had a big say in what goes on in the city,” said Garrett Smalls, who was stationed at the Naval Shipyard in the 1980s and retired from the Navy in 2005 to live in Goose Creek. “They still do.”

In 1980, the city annexed the Charleston Naval Weapons Station and added 10,000 more residents making Goose Creek the largest city in Berkeley County. Heitzler admits it was a ploy to help garner more federal money.

"We didn't have to provide any services to those folks, but we did get more federal grants because they were based on population," he said.

Base closing

The shuttering of the Charleston Naval Base and Shipyard in 1994 was a seminal moment in the city’s history.

Goose Creek had served as a quasi-bedroom community for the surrounding military bases, and many felt when the shipyard was closed the town would slowly wither away.

As people began moving out of the city, the housing market cratered. Homes that were selling for $100,000 in 1990, were going for $70,000 five years later. Businesses, especially along Red Bank Road, which had relied heavily on its military clientele, started to close their doors.

“There was a lot of doomsdays talk,” Heitzler said. “A lot of people were predicting our demise along with the city of Charleston. I knew there were going to be some tough years ahead of us.”

Lamont Joshua, 44, remembers the changing demographics at Goose Creek High School when the base closed. When the bases were running at full capacity, military families made up as much as 50 percent of the student population at the high school. When the sailors and work disappeared, that figure dropped dramatically.

“There were so many military kids at the school when I was a sophomore,” said Joshua, a star football player who graduated from Goose Creek High in 1996. “By the time I was a senior, there were not that many. It changed the whole vibe at the school.”

Heitzler and former Berkeley County Supervisor Jim Rozier would get together regularly for brainstorming sessions to work on new ideas for economic development. Attracting new, diverse businesses to the city would be the key.

“Economic development was Jim’s thing, I don’t think he gets enough credit for what he did for the county when the base closed,” Heitzler said.

In 1995, Nucor Steele opened a plant in Berkeley County. Other companies followed and many of the workers found a home in Goose Creek.

“The Strom Thurmond Institute did a study on the base closures and said there was going to be a fast fallout, but a fast recovery,” Heitzler said. “I really held onto that. There were a lot of dynamic forces at work, but we came back stronger than ever.”

Valinda Miller spent more than two decades working for the federal government, arriving in Goose Creek in the mid-1990s on an assignment when the Naval Shipyard was being closed. She found a city in transition, searching for an identity.

“When the base was closing, a lot of people left and there were all these businesses that were boarded up,” said Miller, who owns the Turning Page bookstore just off of St. James Avenue and moved permanently to Goose Creek from Washington, D.C., in 2003.

“When I came back, the city was coming alive again," she added. "It was exciting to see how much the city had gotten back on its feet.”

Growth and the Future

Since 2010, 10,000 new residents have moved into Goose Creek, making the one-time rural town younger, more affluent, better educated and more diverse.

Major manufacturing companies like Boeing and Volvo began to settle into the area. Google and Amazon moved in down the road, attracting a more youthful workforce. Megadevelopments such as Carnes Crossroads, Cane Bay and Nexton began to dominant the landscape.

A strong job market, affordable housing and safe neighborhoods were what attracted Jonita and Pernell Irving to the city. The young couple with two boys, ages 1 and 4, moved to Goose Creek in September 2019.

“Goose Creek is kind of in the center of everything,” Jonita Irving said.

The growth and diversity of the city hasn’t always been a welcome change for lifelong residents.

“There are people that have lived in Goose Creek for 50 years and hate to see it grow and change,” Habib said. “A lot of folks lament that, and I get it. But growth is going to happen.”

There are times when Joshua doesn’t even recognize the city he was born in.

“I grew up around the high school and it was always farm country,” said Joshua, who is the vice president of Goose Creek Concern Citizens. “You knew everyone. Now, you go across Highway 52 and it’s totally different city. It seems like there’s a new neighborhood going up every day.”

The booming growth has created other unforeseen issues.

“You used to know all the police in town,” Joshua said. “Now, you don’t hardly know any of them. When I was coming up, you had a problem with the police, a lot of times, the police would go straight to your parents because they knew they’d settle it right there. That doesn’t happen anymore.”

Habib said the city is still playing catchup with its economic development plan.

“To meet the needs of everyone we need a diverse revenue stream and we’re not there yet,” Habib said. “We still have a ways to go, but I think in 10 years we’re going to be where we want to be.”

To meet the needs of a growing population for recreation and green space, the city has committed more than $7 million to new parks and facilities near the Boulder Bluff neighborhood and the Casey Community Center.

“I want to create more opportunities for people to come together,” Habib said.

Even with the unsettling growth, Joshua, Habib and Heitzler wouldn’t consider living anywhere else.

“We’re not a small town anymore,” Habib said. “What we’re trying to create for our citizens is the feeling that this will be their hometown for at least the time they've lived here.”