You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Good Samaritan and USCG rescue 2 people near Folly Beach

USCG rescues 2 after boat capsizes

A good Samaritan joins the U.S. Coast Guard to rescue two people after a boat capsized 5 miles off Folly Beach. USCG/Provided

FOLLY BEACH — A good Samaritan joined authorities to rescue two people whose boat capsized March 27.

Bystanders on the Folly Beach pier called first responders upon noticing that the 22-foot craft was taking on water about 5 miles from shore, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. One of the people on board also called 911, saying water had risen to his knees.

Coast Guard Sector Charleston sent a rescue boat around 8:30 a.m., while their Savannah colleagues dispatched a helicopter and the Charleston Fire Department rushed to the scene.

At the same time, according to the Coast Guard, a good Samaritan came to help. While officials rescued one of the people from the sinking boat, a sailor aboard the Lucky Dog sped over and pulled another person out of the water.

Authorities said no serious injuries were reported.

Reach Sara Coello at 843-901-2995 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News