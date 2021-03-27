Good Samaritan and USCG rescue 2 people near Folly Beach

FOLLY BEACH — A good Samaritan joined authorities to rescue two people whose boat capsized March 27.

Bystanders on the Folly Beach pier called first responders upon noticing that the 22-foot craft was taking on water about 5 miles from shore, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. One of the people on board also called 911, saying water had risen to his knees.

Coast Guard Sector Charleston sent a rescue boat around 8:30 a.m., while their Savannah colleagues dispatched a helicopter and the Charleston Fire Department rushed to the scene.

At the same time, according to the Coast Guard, a good Samaritan came to help. While officials rescued one of the people from the sinking boat, a sailor aboard the Lucky Dog sped over and pulled another person out of the water.

Authorities said no serious injuries were reported.