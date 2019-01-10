Clemson will celebrate its second college football national championship in three years with a parade and stadium gathering on Saturday.
Here are five things to know:
It's going to be cold
And maybe wet.
The forecast calls for a high temperature of 43 degrees on Saturday, with a 70 percent chance of precipitation, mostly in the afternoon.
Bring your coziest orange jacket. Purple scarf and gloves wouldn't hurt, either.
Parking and shuttle service
Clemson officials say commuter parking lots will be available to the public. A shuttle bus also will run from the C-O1 parking lot (off of Perimeter Road) to the East Library Circle from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Parade route
The parade, which will feature the players, coaches, band and cheerleaders, will begin at 9 a.m. at the intersection of College Avenue and Keith Street.
The route makes a left on to Highway 93 in front of Bowman Field, makes a right on to Calhoun Drive and another right on to Fort Hill Street. The parade will end at the east side of Memorial Stadium.
Stadium celebration
Memorial Stadium gates will open at 7 a.m., with highlights from the 44-16 victory over Alabama in the title game shown on the video board until the parade starts. The parade will be shown on the video board starting at 9 a.m.
At the parade's end, the stadium celebration will begin at about 10:30 a.m., with head coach Dabo Swinney and various players addressing the crowd.
The parade and stadium celebration are free of charge.
Crowd support
Clemson's championship parade in 2017 was almost as big as a game day in Tigertown, with about 65,000 fans making their way into Memorial Stadium during and after the parade. Thousands more lined the parade route.