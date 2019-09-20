A Charleston County sheriff's deputy was seriously injured early Friday in a wreck on James Island.

Deputy Stephanie Hood was responding to a call of a suicide attempt around 2 a.m. when her cruiser collided with a tree on Riverland Drive.

Because of the impact and damages to the cruiser, Hood was trapped. Emergency responders used a hydraulic rescue tool to extricate her.

Hood was taken to a hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive, said Capt. Roger Antonio, a spokesman with the Sheriff's Office.

"Deputy Hood is a dedicated deputy who, during her time at the Sheriff’s Office, has been awarded for numerous achievements, to include a lifesaving medal," Antonio said. "She is a resilient individual, and our thoughts are with her and her family as we pray for a speedy recovery."

The deputy underwent several hours of surgery on Friday and was scheduled for further surgery over the weekend for extensive fractures, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Hood has appeared this year on Fox TV's show "First Responders Live."

In her introductory video, she talks about wanting to work in public safety since childhood.

"It's something I've always wanted to do," she said. "I grew up watching 'Cops.' ... I always used to arrest my Barbie dolls."

Hood has worked for the Sheriff's Office about 2½ years and been an officer for more than six years. She has prior law enforcement experience in Georgia.

"Being a female in law enforcement, you do have to make yourself a little more assertive," she said. "I can do the same job as a man can do, and I feel like I can do it better."

Anyone who wants to reach out to the deputy and her family can write to the Sheriff's Office, 3691 Leeds Ave., North Charleston, SC 29445 (attn: Deputy Stephanie Hood).

"Based on the outpouring of support and offers of donations from the public, the family has decided to set up a GoFundMe account," Antonio said. "They are overwhelmed and grateful for the support and prayers for Stephanie’s recovery."

To donate visit the Support for Stephanie Hood GoFundMe page.