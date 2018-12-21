Three curious new electric cars that seat six and go 100 miles on a single charge have roamed downtown Charleston streets this week as they get ready to debut in other Southern cities.
The cars are owned by Gotcha, a 10-year-old Charleston-based company that has its own rideshare app and offers a mix of bikes, scooters and electric vehicles for those taking short trips.
"What better place to test it than our own backyard before we send them out into the wild?" Gotcha's CEO Sean Flood said as he rode down King Street inside one.
This week's tests haven't been open to the general public, but about 40 Medical University of South Carolina employees have been testing it. MUSC already had partnered with Gotcha for the city's bikeshare program, Holy Spokes.
"It was a no-brainer for us," MUSC spokeswoman Heather Woolwine said. "We’re in the research and evidence gathering business ourselves.”
The test rides have been free; Flood said real rides eventually will cost about $3, payable via credit card or the app, not through cash.
The new vehicles are a kind of mix between an Uber, a bus and a taxi. Riders can arrange a ride through an app or simply hail them from the street.
While they aren't tied to a fixed route like a bus, they have a professional driver, can pick up to as many as five separate passengers and will stick mostly to a certain part of town.
Flood said the company wants to give people an alternative to driving their car for short trips of 3 miles or less. By his metrics, Gotcha's success will be measured not only by profit but also by taking traffic off the streets.
The testing should finish by next week, and Flood said the first vehicles will appear next month in Sarasota, Fla., Atlanta and around Auburn University in Alabama.
Their ultimate arrival in Charleston will hinge on the company's ability to win city approval here.