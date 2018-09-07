Glenn McConnell Parkway has reopened to traffic in both directions after downed power lines closed the road for three hours Friday morning.
Glenn McConnell Parkway was shut down between West Wildcat Boulevard and Bairds Cove until about 9:40 a.m. Police said a garbage truck with its front-end loader raised had pulled the power lines down.
At one point, an SCE&G outage map showed that more than 1,600 customers in the area were without power. As of 9:45 a.m., power had been restored to all but 300 people.
Power has been restored to West Ashley High School, where Principal Lee Runyon said students and staff were safe on campus after staging in the courtyard and gymnasium.