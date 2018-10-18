Charleston police are asking for the public's help in finding a male suspect involved in a shooting that wounded a 5-year-old girl in West Ashley Thursday night.
Officers were called around 9:30 p.m. to the Ashley Arms Apartment complex, 1100 Crull Drive, where they found the girl, said Charles Francis, a police spokesman. The girl had suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. She was transported to Medical University Hospital with a non life-threatening injury.
"The girl was walking with an adult in a breezeway of the apartment complex to another apartment when the shot came through the door of an adjacent apartment and struck her in the leg," Francis said.
Investigators have determined that a male and a female exited the apartment where the shot was fired from and checked on the girl, he said.
The female stayed at the scene but the male left before officers arrived, Francis said. Authorities are working to identify the male.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty Charleston Police Department central detective.