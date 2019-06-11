A day after a 5-year-old girl was accidentally shot and killed inside a North Charleston residence, a newly released report by police indicated it was another child who pulled the trigger.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded Monday afternoon, around 3:30 p.m., to a home on Ranger Drive. The scene, as described in the incident report, was a dire one: a young girl, "covered in blood," laying on her back upon the living room floor. Police observed what appeared to be a bullet wound to her chest.

Also inside the residence were at least three other children, one of whom is a 12-year-old boy who shot the girl, police said. No adults were in the home at the time, North Charleston police spokesman Spencer Pryor said Monday, and no charges have been announced in the investigation, which is ongoing. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remained unclear Tuesday.

The 5-year-old girl, who authorities have not publicly identified, died after she was taken to Medical University Hospital.

North Charleston police maintained Tuesday that the shooting was believed to be accidental.

Although police in their report referred to the boy as a "suspect," Pryor said in a statement that "it’s procedural that any person that commits an offense would be listed as the suspect, criminal or non-criminal."

"The designation 'suspect' in this case does not indicate that this is being investigated, at this time, as anything other than an accidental shooting," Pryor added.