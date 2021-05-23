Girl dead, 14 hit in North Charleston shooting amid concert, fight

A 14-year-old girl was shot dead and 13 other people were struck by gunfire during what North Charleston police said was an unauthorized neighborhood concert late May 22.
The shooting happened at about 10:30 p.m., near Piggly Wiggly Drive and West Jimtown Drive, an area with a mix of modest homes and warehouses off Rivers Avenue.
When police arrived, they found many people with gunshot wounds, said Scott Deckard, North Charleston deputy chief. Witnesses told police that a fight broke out near the stage. Gunfire erupted soon after.
Paramedics rushed victims to area hospitals. Several other victims made it to emergency rooms after being transported by others, Deckard said.
The identity of the 14-year-old girl who died hasn't been released, and police haven't released any information yet about suspects. It's unclear what led to the fight. Deckard said North Charleston police hadn't been notified about the concert.
Photographs provided by police show a scene of disarray, with trash strewn by a stage, abandoned food booths, turned-over tables and coolers, and a table with a sign that said "Tiki Bar."
This story is developing. Check back for updates.