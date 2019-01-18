Gippy Plantation development plans continue to frustrate Berkeley County residents

MONCKS CORNER — Plans to develop a historic plantation site continue to be opposed by residents who don't want to see the rural character of their town transformed into a more bustling place.
In the second public meeting in recent months, representatives from DR Horton and Hoyer Investment Co. met Thursday night with almost 100 Berkeley County residents at the Moncks Corner Train Depot.
Plans to build 1,200 homes at Gippy Plantation were universally denounced.
Residents, noting Moncks Corner's claim as the "Lowcountry's hometown," cited concerns about traffic and a decline in their homes' values. They said the development would disrupt the small-town nature of the municipality that still boasts acres of farmland and countryside.
"If you keep having this kind of stuff, it's not really a hometown anymore," said Moncks Corner resident Rob Saxon. "It's going to be a city that no one wants to live in."
Residents also want to see the historic site, which rests off Old Highway 52 between Lewisfield Plantation and Fairlawn Barony, preserved. The 800-acre track dates back 170 years.
The Coastal Conservation League presented a petition with nearly 1,000 signatures from residents opposing the project. The league pointed to local sales tax referendums that counties like Charleston and Beaufort have implemented for land protection that could be used to preserve the site. Protecting Gippy Plantation could take some strategic partnerships between towns, counties and developers, the league said.
"It's certainly worth exploring," said Betsy La Force, a project manager with the conservation league. "It's such a gem of a location that's definitely worth protecting."
Developers are working to mitigate concerns and convince the town to annex the site, which would allow a denser development.
Ryan and Judi Ashbury own property near Gippy where horses graze in acres of pasture. When the couple complained Thursday that the future homes would disturb the rural character, developers said they would consider allowing more green space in between the new homes and the pasture.
Stefan Hoyer, owner of Hoyer Investment, added that the group is looking at other ways to preserve the historic nature of the area.
"We're taking every measure we can to not disturb the quality of life," Hoyer said. "We’re trying to figure out the way to have the homes that fit into the character of the Lowcountry. Front porches. Gas lanterns. Curved roads going into the homes. Oak trees that are being preserved. I actually think its kind of cool. It’s just hard to get across that message."
Hoyer added that developers are also working with the state Department of Transportation to figure out the best way to handle traffic.
“Right now, we have to go through a formal study. We’re going to be required by SCDOT to do the study and implement what they think is necessary for traffic to flow correctly. Whether that’s a roundabout, traffic signal, or widening 52, we don’t know that yet.”
But those plans didn't seem to satisfy those who showed up Thursday.
"It's going to be extremely difficult to appease us," Ryan Ashbury said.
Hoyer said developers did not talk with the county before coming to the town and asking to be annexed.
Should the developer move forward, the project would go before the town's Planning Commission, which meets Tuesday. The commission would be expected to forward the plans to council with a recommendation for approval or denial.
Town Council ultimately would decide whether to approve an annexation that could eventually increase its population by a few thousand over the next few years.
The town encouraged residents to check the town's website and social media pages for regular updates on when the project is moving forward.
Mayor Michael Lockliear said Thursday it was his first time reviewing the developer's plans, adding that his immediate thoughts were "we've got a little work to do."
"It's far from being annexed," he said. "The developer is doing everything that the town has asked them to do. They're holding public input. As the town, that's what we wanted. And to get feedback from the community. We will base our opinion on the kind of feedback we get from our community.
"The community knows what's best."
Should the town annex the property, it would be one of several recent annexations that have increased the town's tax base.
In July, it annexed more than 400 acres near U.S. Highway 52 and Cypress Gardens Road that could eventually see more than 1,200 residences.
In December, council passed initial reading to build Fort Fair Lawn Estates, a 250-unit neighborhood on Stony Landing Road near the Revolutionary war site Fort Fair Lawn.