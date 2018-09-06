Just mentioning the mountains in last week’s column got me thinking about the family property in Saluda, which came down my maternal grandmother’s side the good old-fashioned way (through inheritance) as raw land on a knoll with sweeping views from the porch of Sugarloaf Mountain to the north, Tryon Mountain to the east and Hogback to the south.
A lot of Charlestonians back in the day preferred (as many still do) Flat Rock, summer home to artists, writers and thespians, which is great as long as one likes flat and no view. (JK — it’s lovely.) My grandmother, recognizing potential, hired (if I remember the story correctly) a Saluda gentleman named Otto Thompson to build a cabin, but further factoring in stonework for the driveway and much of the interior furniture and pottery tableware — all of that for $5,000. A lot of money back in the 1930s Depression era, yet the house remains in good shape, the views haven’t changed and life is good in Saluda, N.C.
Although he’s been gone for 60 years and I regret not knowing him personally, an indispensable assistant and caretaker to my grandparents from the 1930s-1950s was an uneducated and probably illiterate mountaineer named Henry Hipp. He lived in a holler back behind the house with his pretty wife Marie and a passel of children, but life was hard and Marie aged quickly and it wasn’t too long before Henry was grizzled and stooped, with a peaked hat, long beard and laconic stride, which belied a very keen intelligence and no-nonsense sense of humor that endeared him to everybody.
He could do anything, people said, and my grandfather always felt that with the proper education he would have been famous and top-tier in whatever profession he chose. No question he was famous and top-tier in Saluda and, although a kind man, knew how to establish the appropriate boundaries.
Once a very proper lady and cousin-in-law, Mary Simms from New Orleans, was visiting my grandmother, as she had done several times before. She had gotten to know Henry fairly well over the years, and one afternoon took it upon herself to give him instructions from the porch while he was planting things in the garden. Among his other talents, Henry was known to have a green thumb.
“No, Henry, I think you’ll find that needs to be planted a little deeper,” she said, gesturing with a white-gloved hand.
“Yes, Miss Simms.”
“Now that I think about it, Henry, it should really be over there to get the correct sun exposure.”
“Yes, Miss Simms.”
“And when you apply the fertilizer and water ...”
“Miss Simms, if’n you know so much about gardnin, why don’t you git on down here and do it yersef!?”
My grandmother wanted beautiful purple rhododendron around the house. It was a bit rare in those parts back then. There weren’t any nurseries, but Henry Hipp knew where he could find some — on top of Sugarloaf Mountain. So they drove over there and began the fairly long hike up to the top equipped with a shovel and a few burlap sacks.
The vegetation was dense near the summit and an acrid smell was coming from somewhere. Just at that moment the two of them walked square into the muzzle of a long-barreled squirrel rifle and stopped dead in their tracks.
“Be that Henery Hipp?” the man with the rifle said. It was then apparent they had come across a still and the man was protecting his rights.
“Hit be,” said Henry.
Nothing was said. The moonshiner looked piercingly at Henry, then sized up my grandmother, then looked back at Henry, and again at my grandmother. This went on for awhile.
“Be that yer woman Hipp?”
“Jesus naw that ain’t my woman! What’s wrong wid you?!” Henry exclaimed.
My grandmother loved telling that story and said that Henry was considerably more horrified by the conversation than she was.
She got her rhododendron, the last of which finally died out about 20 years ago.
Apparently I took my first trip to the mountains as an infant, packed away and carried up there in peach basket aboard the Carolina Creeper, which provided regular service from Charleston to Saluda via the famous stretch of rail between Tryon and Saluda known as the Saluda grade, the steepest of its kind east of the Mississippi. A few years later while making the same trip one of the porters came back to our little state room while we were going up the Saluda grade.
“Young man,” he said, “the engineer told me to come back here and round up some help. The engine is having trouble today and I need you to come out back with me and help push this thing up the mountain.”
I thought he was serious — at least I did before he broke into a broad smile and started laughing.
Things are different in the mountains now and certain times have passed. But it all still comes back together looking out on the view from the porch.