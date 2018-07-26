Up to a point, deprivation isn’t deprivation as long as everyone is equally deprived (an essential philosophical cornerstone for the so-called Democratic Socialist movement by the way — but I digress). In other words, I get the feeling from having talked to any number of people over the years who lived through the Great Depression, for example, that shared suffering and looking out for each other made the whole era tolerable. Perhaps even more than tolerable what with the sense of communality and a collective purpose to overcome and move forward.
On a far lesser scale and contemporarily speaking we experienced this locally during the aftermath of Hurricane Hugo, and further so as a nation following the awful and still unbelievable 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Here’s what’s a bit weird: Even when everything is perfect and we have no major complaints or problems, we may be suffering by comparison to generations subsequent to ours by virtue of the as yet unimaginable conveniences and comforts that have yet to be invented. As an illustration, if all of us here in the Charleston for whatever reason suddenly lost air conditioning for the rest of the summer, people would literally be hysterical and compare it to a biblical plague. (And in fact, why don’t we deliberately do just that to keep so many people from moving here?)
It doesn’t seem possible (in my way of thinking, at least) that I’m actually old enough to remember the days before air conditioning but — reality check — it’s true (if only by a handful of years.) Here’s another reality check: Nobody complained.
Well, let me rephrase that. Of course the hot Charleston weather was always a subject of conversation, but people made do. Windows were wide open during the appropriate times of the day, fans were in every room, people dressed accordingly, and in our case (as with many others) there was a large attic fan that did an overall amazing job of drawing cooler air into the house — particularly at night.
Ladies used psychological devices to lessen the burden somewhat like hanging billowy white curtains, switching out woolen rugs for summer mats, lightening the color scheme of various furnishings and serving refreshing salads, deviled eggs, fruits, and so forth at ice box chill temperature.
And people seemed to acclimate. My maternal grandfather wore a linen suit, white Oxford shirt with necktie and Fedora-style summer hats on a near daily basis and never seemed to sweat. Or at least it wasn’t obvious.
The New Yorker recently recycled a piece on July 8 by Arthur Miller titled “Before Air Conditioning,” originally published June 22, 1998, in which the playwright recalled summers in New York during the late 1920s and into the 1930s. Anybody who has caught a heat wave in the city knows how hellishly hot it can get.
Miller’s recollection included mattresses being put out on fire escapes as night fell and families lying on the iron balconies in their underwear. The city’s open trolleys on Broadway did provide a breeze, he wrote, but it was a hot one. Relief was sought on the weekends on Coney Island but the beach was so jammed “that it was barely possible to find a space to sit or to put down your book or your hot dog.”
Miller wrote: “The city in summer floated in a daze that moved otherwise sensible people to repeat endlessly the brainless greeting 'Hot enough for ya? Ha-ha!' It was like the final joke before the meltdown of the world in a pool of sweat.”
The article, described in a 2013 piece by The New Yorker’s archive editor Joshua Rothman as "probably the definitive New Yorker essay on this subject," is not only worth reading for its historical interest but as a reminder of just how little we collectively have to complain about on these hot summer days.