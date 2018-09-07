Zinnia Willits has traveled to Shanghai with “Mrs. Robert Gilmor, Jr.,” but The Gibbes Museum of Art collections management director said she never really saw the well-known painting until she closed her eyes.
“I’ve been looking at that portrait for 15 years, but I never noticed the signature in the bottom,” said Willits, who came across artist Thomas Sully’s name when she ran her hands over a 3D print of the iconic 1823 work.
Willits led the charge to commission a relief print of the portrait after reading about a 2015 exhibit at Madrid’s Museo del Prado, featuring raised copies of six paintings by artists including Goya, El Greco and Velazquez. The show invited visitors with little or no sight to experience the works tactilely, allowing them to appreciate brushstrokes and composition alongside those who took in the art with their eyes.
While art museums around the world had previously offered touch tours of their sculpture collections for visitors with limited sight, the technology on display at the Prado was considered a major advancement in capturing the nuances of art. And with The Gibbes newly committed to enhancing accessibility, a guiding principle of its recent renovation, a 3D painting seemed like a perfect fit for the museum located in the heart of downtown Charleston.
“We’ve always been talking about ways to involve the sight-impaired,” Gibbes’ Executive Director Angela Mack said. “Visual art museums are not locations that the sight-impaired choose to go to, so how do we cross that barrier?”
The Gibbes earlier this summer unveiled its relief version of “Mrs. Robert Gilmor, Jr.,” following consultation with the city’s Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) coordinator to make sure the painting was positioned so wheelchair users could reach it. The project, including printing and the presentation case, cost about $20,000. A board member funded the purchase.
Sully’s painting was selected for the process because it has long served as an ambassador for the Gibbes, representing the museum at the Winter Antiques Show in New York City and in Bilbao, Spain. It was also an approachable size, from both a guest and financial perspective.
“There are others now we’re thinking about,” Mack said of plans to 3D print more paintings. “She was first because it made sense, and we felt comfortable it would translate well.”
Staff members at the museum are now evaluating how guests with varying degrees of sight interact with the piece.
Instructions are spelled out in printed English and Braille, but visitors are still sometimes flummoxed by accompanying headphones: They’re supposed to use them to listen to an audio track guiding their hands across the painting.
“A lot of people don’t know what to do with them,” Willits said.
In coming months, the museum plans to augment the exhibit with a short explanatory video and a drawer containing samples of the fabrics depicted in the portrait.
“She has that beautiful silk turban, but when you touch it, you start to notice the textures of the gown she’s wearing, and then her hair, and how kind of smooth her skin is,” Willits said.
In other words, without the visual distraction of 19th century fashion, Charlestonians of all vision levels stand to gain a better understanding of why Gilmor was once considered the loveliest lady in town. She’s now receiving visitors on The Gibbes’ first floor.