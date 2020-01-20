Those shorebirds scurrying the beach tide line seem to be pecking at nothing at all.

But they're not.

Their prey is translucent marine worms, more conversationally called ghost worms. Teeny in size, they give migrating species like plovers and red knots the strength to fly a hemisphere.

Recent research shows they have changed little over the eons because they haven't had to. Now, however, human activity might be depleting that vital migration resource along the Eastern Flyway, one shovelful of dredged sand at a time.

Beach renourishment contributes to a long-term decline in the availability, if not abundance, of tiny worms in the sand that shorebirds eat, according to studies recently released by the American Ornithological Society and the University of California at San Diego.

That could threaten the survival of protected species like red knots and plovers that migrate long distances along that eastern flyway and need the food to survive the trips.

In a beach environment changing so rapidly, non-evolving species like the worms might not be able to keep up, said José Cerca, a University of Oslo professor who was the lead author of the research showing the long existence of the worms.

"Beaches have always been around and had the same composition then as now," Cerca said. "We suspect they (worms) have become good at moving around, but not at having changed much."

Renourishment projects are on the rise as development and sea rise climb along the East Coast. In South Carolina alone, more than 200 miles of the coast has been renourished — a mile of renourishment for every mile of populated beach in a state where nearly half the coast is undeveloped.

Edisto Beach, Hilton Head Island, Folly Beach, Isle of Palms and Myrtle Beach are all among beaches forced to renourish in recent years — Folly at least twice.

The concern has risen enough that U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service permit approvals on renourishment projects call for strategies that minimize damage to the species, and for avoiding renourishment altogether in less developed and protected areas.

"Too much too fast renourishment and things don't have time to recover," said Charleston ornithologist and conservationist Nathan Dias.

"It's not only birds that it hurts, but other creatures" that feed along the beach and nearshore waters where the sand is dredged, he said.

The San Diego study focused on the deeper water beaches of the West Coast. But the study's lead author said he would expect the findings would be the same along shallower East Coast beaches.

"The clear implication is that the more frequent and widespread nourishment is, the more likely it is to negatively affect bird and inshore fish populations which use beach-dwelling worms and other invertebrates as food," said Joshua Korn, a university ecology professor who was the lead author.

"Unfortunately, nourishment remains the chief tool used to combat beach erosion, which is only going to get worse with sea level rise," Kohn said.