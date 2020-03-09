Getting SC 'video game' generation students out to the woods

The second-graders surprised Becca Malinowski when she asked if they would rather play in a playground or walk a trail in the woods.

The Beech Hill Elementary School curriculum facilitator wanted a raise-your-hand vote. She got a slew of hands in the air and the entire class clamoring at once — they wanted to walk in the trail. They wanted to swing on the vines.

"They wanted to know when I was taking them," Malinowski recalled with a smile.

That's the point behind an innovative playground about to be installed at Dorchester County's Rosebrock Park. The playground won't be so much a destination as a gateway to the park's trails toward the Ashley River near Summerville.

Students at Beech Hill will be making sure of that.

They're advising the Dorchester Trust Foundation how to do it, designing the conservation-message signs that will line the playground, like direction arrows to the adjacent trail.

Eventually the students will be submitting ideas like rope swings and balance logs along the trails into the 70 acres of bottomland forest and wetlands that lead to the riverbank bluff.

The school is within a mile of the park at the intersection of Bacons Bridge and Ashley River roads.

"We want to make the Rosebrock Park and the Ashley River into a conservation learning laboratory for the students," said foundation trustee George McDaniel.

The foundation holds title and oversees the park, which was bought about 10 years ago with State Conservation Bank money.

"To my knowledge, this is the first time a playground has sought to have a conservation message in Charleston or perhaps in the state," McDaniel said. "And the first time that a nature park has turned to a nearby elementary school and asked the students to design the conservation and anti-litter message."

The first phase of the project is the playground, which was requested in a survey of county residents. It's a nature-based, tennis court-size array of equipment such as spider web climbs, swings and a playhouse. It will be installed later in March, paid for with $70,000 in parks and recreation bond money.

Then the students go to work, dedicating the signage on the playground itself to a conservation, anti-littering or natural theme.

"The kids are going to choose which aspect of the park they want to focus on," Malinowski said. The long-term idea is to have the students design interactive features along the trails themselves.

The park is so close to the school that many of the students are driven past it to attend. But a lot of them have never been there.

Partly that's cultural, Malinowski said, pointing to a combination of more wariness among parents and children about venturing outside when there's more television and computer-based indoor diversions available. The Charleston area is developing so rapidly its open spaces are shrinking.

The days of kids playing in the woods are quickly getting to be from another time.

Malinowski is convinced — from the experience with the students at Beech Hill, where she also leads an outdoors explorers club — that the love of getting out to the types of landscapes she grew up with in rural Virginia hasn't been lost.

"I think sometimes it's just a lack of opportunities," she said.