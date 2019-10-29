Students living in Berkeley or Dorchester counties hoping to attend competitive Charleston County magnet schools might find it harder to get in next year.

The Charleston County School District Board is considering a policy change that would give admission preference to students who live in Charleston County.

The board voted unanimously to give initial approval to the revised policy Monday. Board member Todd Garrett was absent.

"It can change between now and second reading; however, I think the fact that it passed unanimously suggests that it has full support," said board member Cindy Bohn Coats.

Students usually attend a public school in the same county where they live, but a 1962 South Carolina legal loophole allows students to attend school in any district, provided the student owns property in that district and the property has a tax assessed value of $300 or more.

In the past, dozens of students have used the loophole to get into Academic Magnet High School and Charleston County School of the Arts, two of the district’s most sought after countywide admission magnet schools.

Board members say that the policy update means it would be more difficult for out-of-county residents to use the loophole to attend one of those competitive magnet schools.

Non-resident, property owning students hoping to get into countywide admission magnet schools still must go through the school's application process, said Kate Darby, the board’s vice chair.

Darby said she supports the policy change, and noted that it wouldn’t necessarily keep students from other counties from attending Charleston County magnet schools entirely.

“If they’re the smartest kid in the world, they’ll still score high,” Darby said, “but we wanted to give some priority to our Charleston County students.”

While the policy would apply to all countywide admission magnets, Darby said those hoping to attend Academic Magnet likely would be affected the most by the change.

"My perception is that Academic Magnet is the place where we have out-of-county kids apply," Darby said. "They may be applying a little bit to School of the Arts, but not like they are to Academic Magnet."

The proposed policy update originally included language that also gave priority to students matriculating from a Charleston County public school.

Coats said she opposed this specific provision, arguing that it would hurt students that attend parochial schools, private schools or are home-schooled. The provision was not included in the revision that was passed Monday night.

Coats said she supported the policy update that would give first priority to students living in the county, but added, “That’s awesome that there are people willing to take advantage of obscure laws to access CCSD schools. We ought to be proud of that.”

However, she said, the district doesn’t have unlimited space for all qualified students hoping to attend high-performing magnet schools.

“My priority has to be my district. My priority has to be the students that live in the district that I represent,” she said.

The revised policy — which could be approved in November — would come as the School Board is considering a separate proposal relating to Academic Magnet High's entrance criteria and acceptance process.

If passed, the updated policy is expected to set a precedent for the Academic Magnet High proposal, which would give priority to applicants who both live in the district and currently attend public schools.

Coats and Darby both agree that if the policy passes, the Academic Magnet entrance criteria proposal would likely need to be tweaked to give top priority to all students in Charleston County, not just those who currently attend public schools.