Charges against a Georgia teen have been upgraded after a Summerville man he allegedly shot in September fatally succumbed to his wound.
Ke'varius Marquis Sparks, 18, of Brunswick was originally charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
North Charleston police were called around 10:30 p.m. Sept. 26 to a shooting in the parking lot of the Walmart at 9880 Dorchester Road. They found 25-year-old Kevin Lamar Holmes, who'd been shot on the face, according to the Dorchester County coroner.
A witness told police he heard a single shot and then saw a man drive away in a gold sedan with its headlights off.
That witness and another man tried to stop the victim's bleeding until first responders arrived.
Sparks was arrested a few days later in Glynn County, Ga. Officials transported him to the Dorchester County jail for a bond hearing Oct. 1. Bail was denied.
Holmes died of his injuries Monday, according to a police report. Police obtained a murder warrant for Sparks on Wednesday.