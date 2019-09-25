Months after burglars made off with 400 pounds of palladium from the 3V Sigma USA chemical plant west of Georgetown, deputies have arrested a former employee who sued the company after his dismissal.

Robert Justin Britt, of Allston Street near Georgetown, was charged with grand larceny and arrested Tuesday. Authorities with the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office expect to make more arrests in the July 13 burglary.

All of the palladium — worth about $300,000 — was recovered and returned to the plant.

Security cameras showed two burglars arrive in a boat from the Sampit River and quickly made off with four 100-pound barrels of the precious metal, which is used to absorb hydrogen.

Cell tower data place Britt's phone near the facility at the time of the theft, according to the arrest warrant affidavit. There, the 39-year-old received a text message asking, "U Here."

Surveillance footage also captured Britt's vehicle towing another suspect's boat before and after the burglary, according to the affidavit, and showed the vehicle carrying barrels that matched those stolen from the warehouse.

Britt worked at the facility from July 2013 until he was fired in August 2016, according to a suit he filed in January 2018. He claimed he was fired for filing workers' compensation claims after he was injured twice on the job.

The case was dismissed in November 2018.

He has previously been convicted on charges of assault and battery and drug trafficking.

Gregory Yee contributed to this report.