A Georgetown County church is fighting to rebuild after suffering heavy damage in a fire shortly before Christmas.

Authorities have arrested a juvenile in connection with the incident, which occurred early on the morning of Dec. 22 at Spirit Filled Ambassadors for Christ on Maple Avenue in Andrews.

"Someone broke in our executive center and set multiple fires throughout the building," the church said in a post to its online fundraiser.

"With such sadness and disbelief our ministry lost everything inside of the building, only leaving the building structure behind," it continued. "The Executive Center is place of fellowship, not only for the church but for the community. It is also a training center for the Youth."

Church officials could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

Tommy Crosby, a State Law Enforcement Division spokesman, confirmed his agency arrested a juvenile suspect in connection with the fire and charged the suspect with arson.

Information such as the suspect's age, city of residence and race were not provided. The Post and Courier typically receives such content from law enforcement.

Andrews Police Department Capt. Joseph Graham said an incident report for the Dec. 22 fire was not complete.

Law enforcement agencies were not able to say on Tuesday whether the incident was racially motivated, but there did not appear to be any indication that it was being investigated as a hate crime.

Pastor Deshawn Rouse told the South Strand News that the juvenile is a young male who has visited the church on occasion.

In recent years, several South Carolina churches have suffered damage due to arson.

In 2017, SLED arrested Moncks Corner firefighter Randy Wayne Cannon Jr. in connection with a fire that damaged Macedonia Church of God Prophecy in Bonneau.

A 2015 fire at Mount Zion AME Church in Greeleyville, which happened in the midst of statewide tensions following the shooting at Emanuel AME Church, stoked fears of racially motivated arson before the blaze was ultimately attributed to a lightning strike.

The Andrews church, meanwhile, will need extensive repairs.

On a GoFundMe page, church officials said they need cleaning supplies, electrical rewiring, drywall work, molding, flooring and paint. The church hopes to raise $20,000 to cover repair costs.

"As much as our ministry gives back to the community, someone decided to destroy what was built," church officials said online. "We thank God no one was physically hurt in the fire and we are asking everyone to keep our ministry in your prayers as we try to piece together what was (lost)."