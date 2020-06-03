George Floyd rallies continue for fifth day in Columbia: 'Now people are actually listening'

COLUMBIA — In the shadows of the Monument to the Confederate Dead on the S.C. Capitol grounds, protesters stood for the fifth day in a row calling for police accountability in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

About 15 people stood before the Statehouse around noon Wednesday. By mid-afternoon, the numbers rose to more than 100, a mixture of newcomers and those who had participated since marchers took to the streets of the Capital City on Saturday.

KJ Jackson and Joy Brooks, both of Columbia, were among the group gathered, Jackson for her first day and Brooks for her second.

"It's important for someone to continue to get out here and speak up for what's right," Jackson said.

"It makes me feel like we're standing up," Lawrence Nathaniel, the activist who organized this weekend's protests, said of the ongoing demonstrations. "We have to hold on and hold strong."

Nathaniel said he thinks Columbia city leaders are listening. He aims for the attention of state leaders next, with plans to bring a list of demands for reform to the governor and state lawmakers over the weekend.

In a nod to another African American boy shot by a white Columbia police officer in April, "Justice for Joshua Ruffin" signs continue to be seen.

After two months, the State Law Enforcement Division completed its investigation of the shooting of Ruffin by a Columbia Police Department officer in north Columbia this week.

"We still don't know the name of the officer," one of the demonstrators, Bratton Young, exclaimed through a megaphone being passed around the group.

"What happened to Josh?" the group chanted in the direction of the State House.

The Columbia Police have said the 17-year-old was walking around the Eau Claire neighborhood, which recently had a rash of car break-ins, and fled when an officer tried to stop him. The teen was shot in the chest after the department said he pulled out a gun.

"Now people are actually listening," said Emily Watts, another protester participating in the rallies for the first time Wednesday.

She said previous instances of African American men and women killed at the hands of officers have faded from memory.

"For some reason, this time, everybody snapped," Watts said.

When Latoya Davis' son saw the Columbia marches on TV, he asked her what a protest was. So she decided to show him.

Davis' son, Jayden, 8, has been diagnosed with autism and she used her time with the megaphone to express her sadness and fear, saying her son's autism could one day put him at even greater risk.

"I'm tired," she cried of the arrests, and the deaths and the injustice.

Floyd died after a police officer kneeled on his neck. Video shows Floyd gasping that he can't breathe as he was held down for more than 8 minutes.

