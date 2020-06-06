George Floyd protests continue at SC Statehouse for eighth straight day

About 150 protesters turned up at the S.C. Statehouse early Saturday afternoon for an eighth straight day of demonstrations calling attention to racism in the criminal justice system and demanding greater accountability for police officers.

The sustained protests were sparked in Columbia and scores of other cities across the country after an unarmed black man in Minnesota died last month in police custody. The officer who knelt on George Floyd’s neck has been charged with murder, but activists say the episode is indicative of systemic racism in policing.

The protests in Columbia have become more organized and productive since they tipped off last weekend with gatherings that led to bottle throwing, car burnings, vandalism and tear gassings, said Sharia Davis, a 32-year-old Columbia resident.

Davis said the past three days of protests at the Statehouse have led to more conversations with passersby, including with “people who probably have never had these conversations before.”

“That is the change,” Davis said, “and it’s a positive change.”

At Friday’s demonstrations, protesters circulated information on how to get involved with Columbia City Council, and a tent was set up nearby to help people register to vote, she said.

“We have to stand up. We have to be seen,” she said of the ongoing protests. “But we also need to get in places where we can make legal changes, legislative changes, economic changes.”

The protests have featured a steady cast of activists over the past week. But newcomers are joining with each demonstration. Friday’s crowd included the entire University of South Carolina football team, including head coach Will Muschamp.

Malcolm Lemons joined the protests for the first time Saturday.

The 27-year-old Columbia resident’s job as a Medicare insurance processor kept him away during the weekday protests. But he said he wanted to be there Saturday to call for greater police accountability.

Lemons was on the Statehouse grounds over a year ago for the massive teacher rally at the Statehouse. That was the largest demonstration he had ever seen in Columbia before this week’s sustained protests in the city’s downtown district.

“This time there’s a serious sense of conviction, a sense of resolve,” he said, comparing the national protests to the marches of the civil rights era more than 50 years ago.

He admits he is optimistic, but he thinks the demonstrations will continue for weeks to come.

For their part, protest organizers have said they will continue until their demands are met.

"You may see us out here every day," Lexington resident Demetris Hill said Friday. "But we come in peace."

Columbia resident Michael Bennett said he will continue to stand in protest every day until he sees real progress.

“We understand that change is not going to happen overnight,” he said. “But we’re definitely talking to the right people.”

Over the past week, the group organizing the Columbia protests – I Can’t Breathe SC – has provided a list of demands to Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin and to state lawmakers. Now the focus is on holding those leaders accountable, Bennett said.

Many people expected the protests to end days ago, Bennett said. People are surprised that protesters haven’t grown tired of standing under the hot sun, chanting the names of African Americans killed by police and demanding better.

“But that’s the way America has treated black people for so long,” he said. “We will not let this one go.”