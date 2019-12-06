Ducks primarily were the birds the wetlands property holders set out to protect. The best the owners thought they could conserve was about 90,000 acres.

But 30 years later, the ACE Basin has become a haven for the gorgeous roseate spoonbill and white pelicans. No-longer-endangered wood storks thrive there, along with bald eagles and countless other animals.

The vast estuary lands south of Charleston have nested whooping cranes in recent years — birds nearly extinct in other parts of their former range.

Its value as a refuge continues to grow as species decline elsewhere, with more than 300,000 acres under some form of protection — nearly three-fourths of it privately owned.

An invitation-only gathering observing the 30th anniversary of the ACE Basin Take Force takes place Sunday at Willtown Bluff Plantation featuring Gov. Henry McMaster, among other guests.

The basin is the confluence of the Ashepoo, Combahee and Edisto rivers, hence its ACE name. It's a spread of estuary, forest, timberlands and wetlands so vast that the Nature Conservancy lauded it as one of the last great places on earth. It's been called South Carolina's Yellowstone.

The private-public partnership task force created to conserve the ACE has become a model for similar efforts along the Cooper River in the Charleston area, the Santee River Delta and Winyah Bay north of Charleston, even the Savannah River to the basin's south.

All told, the lands comprise more than 1 million protected acres along the South Carolina coast. The tracts virtually connect as a corridor for wildlife. They create a greenscape and seascape for residents and visitors that is nearly unrivaled on the East Coast.

"Looking back it doesn't appear to have been as hard as we thought it would be at the time," said Charles Lane, an early organizer and the first chairman of the task force, whose family owns Willtown Bluff in the basin. "If you're willing to work collaboratively you can get a lot done in this world."

The reserve has come of age facing a new era of threats. Rising sea level and salt water intruding into the groundwater are expected to slowly push the marshland deltas inland, toward more urban areas. Meanwhile, development expanding from those inland areas is inexorably chewing away at its edges.

But those wetlands, literally historic ricefields managed to attract waterfowl, are singularly equipped to deal with the sea rise, because they can be flooded or drained as needed.

The basin is a cultural heritage as much as a natural one. Among other treasures, it features thousands-of-years-old Native American shell rings and the bridge over the Combahee River where abolitionist Harriet Tubman took part in a Civil War raid, singing to calm the frightened freed people aboard a ferry.

The task force emerged to stave off development along the Edisto in the late 1980s. Roused private landowners began working with each other, nonprofits, such as Ducks Unlimited, and government agencies.

The idea of private conservation easements — agreements to limit development — was new to the Southeast and regarded warily. The effort was opposed at first by other landholders as well businesses.

"People were suspicious. It was considered to be some sort of plot," said conservationist Dana Beach, the Coastal Conservation League founder. But the more the collaboration took shape the more people realized what could be accomplished.

The basin's future might be even more remarkable. The vast wetlands have become a critical refuge for species declining as they lose ground elsewhere, the "release valve" for the depredation and destruction of habitat on the Southeast coast, Beach said.

Multiple species continue to gather there — migratory shorebirds, gopher tortoises, black-necked stilts, the list just goes on.

"What we're finding is as climate change is taking place, they find the habitat here and come back," Lane said.

The best example might be the reclusive black rail, a secretive flit of a marsh bird so small that even birders who hear one have trouble spotting it.

"The species as a whole is declining drastically across its range," said Jason Ayers, a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service biologist. "However, we discovered the managed wetlands of the ACE Basin are a hot spot for the rail. We found it on private, state and federal land. I expect the ACE to play a big role in its recovery."