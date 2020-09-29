Gaillard president and CEO Stephen Bedard to retire in 2021

Stephen Bedard, president and CEO of Gaillard Management Corp., will retire in June.

The announcement was made by Charles Way Jr., chairman of Gaillard Management, the nonprofit organization that manages the Charleston Gaillard Center.

“Steve Bedard stepped into the role as the Gaillard’s CEO early in the start up of this organization at a time when the finances were not in good shape at all," Way said. "He fixed that and put the organization on a path of steady improvement.”

Bedard said it's been “a real honor and privilege to help make the magnificent Charleston Gaillard Center become a place where lives throughout the Charleston region are being enriched through unforgettable experiences.”

Bedard became president and CEO of Gaillard Management in June 2016. Prior to that, he was the city of Charleston’s first chief financial officer, serving in that position until he joined the Gaillard.

During his tenure with the city, financial rating agencies ranked Charleston the No. 1 city in South Carolina and recognized the city with eight bond rating increases.

A graduate of the Naval Academy, Bedard previously served 20 years in the Navy specializing in financial management.

Charleston Gaillard Center opened in 2015 as a multimillion-dollar renovation of the former Gaillard Auditorium that provided the Lowcountry with the state-of-the-art Martha and John M. Rivers Performance Hall.

It has 15,000 square feet of venue space, as well as numerous educational opportunities.

Since opening, the Gaillard Center has hosted more than 90,000 students, with nearly 61,000 of them attending free of charge.

Gaillard Center educators, artists-in-residence and teaching artists have taught more than 1,200 in-school workshops to students throughout the Lowcountry.

A nine-month succession plan led by GMC board member Ted Legasey is in place anticipating Bedard's departure in June. According to Bedard, it will give the organization enough time to ensure that it is best primed for the following fall.

"It's a good time to bring someone else in to get a fresh start," Bedard said.

As it is, Bedard leaves Charleston Management Corp. in a solid position, having continued through the pandemic with small events and education programs.

Bedard shared that the Gaillard has in the past four years achieved a financial turnaround from a total net asset of $199,863 on June 30, 2016, to $3,075,160 at the end of June 30, 2020 — a positive swing of $2,875,297 in 48 months.

“Steve has done, and continues to do, a great job and has led the organization to a place where we can think and act more strategically, and where we can provide for an orderly and celebratory transition to the next CEO,” Way said.

As for Bedard, after some time off, he plans to continue his involvement in the city, mainly by way of community service while also possibly taking on some consulting work.

He adds that he already has his sights set on a role at the Gaillard among a savvy volunteer group who he has long admired.

"You might see me at a performance. I'll be an usher."