Gadsden Green converts 2 units into Charleston police substation, drawing worry from some

The Charleston Housing Authority has emptied two units at the Gadsden Green public housing complex, preparing them to become a police substation and community center in 2021.

Officials hope the move will let community officers build better relationships with residents and cut down on crime, while activists worry that the move will exacerbate the disproportionate arrests of Black Charlestonians.

Don Cameron, CEO of the Housing Authority, said that Gadsden Green’s reputation has made families hesitant to move in there for decades.

Though it’s located near schools and health services and downtown jobs, Cameron said that residents — overwhelmingly women and families with young children — worried about exposing their children to crime. Residents have regularly told him they worry about safety in the neighborhood, though Cameron said most people arrested for violent crimes in the area live elsewhere.

Over Labor Day weekend, the authority moved tenants from two units on Flood Street into other housing units, emptying the apartments for the Charleston Police Department to use as a substation and community center.

Supporters of the move hope it will allow neighborhood officers to build a better relationship with residents, while opponents criticize the decision to cut into public housing as low-income families struggle to live in the city.

About 500 families are waiting for placement in public housing, Cameron said, so the units could've been used. But he thinks the trade-off will be worth it if the substation makes residents feel safer.

To succeed, he said, the community-oriented policing unit that’s overseeing the officers will need to focus on building relationships. While police have been stationed at Charleston public housing projects in the past, he said, those officers focused more on crime response than relationship-building. The Police Department has bolstered its community patrol protocols over the past few years but didn’t respond to questions about how this substation would fit into that initiative.

“While they were housed there, they really were not engaged with the people right around them,” Cameron said. “This is an attempt to change the paradigm.”

'Threatened or dignified?'

Over the summer, the substation joined topics such as no-knock warrants and police funding as protesters called for the city to focus its funds on public services other than policing.

“Addressing the needs of communities is hard, it is time-consuming. I guarantee it will not be anything involved around reduction of crime, it will always revolve around quality of life,” said Omar Muhammad, executive director of Lowcountry Alliance for Model Communities. “Until the Police department improves those relationships, I don't care how many picnics they hold or how many community events they do ... in my opinion it's probably just going to aggravate the situation rather than reduce crime.”

Several activists organizations, including the ACLU of South Carolina, Black Lives Matter, Charleston Activist Network and the newly formed Charleston People's Budget Coalition, have spoken out against the substation, worried that it would contribute to the disproportionate arrests and traffic stops of Black people.

Cameron agreed that residents are wary of racial profiling, but said he believed CPD could prove it is trustworthy.

“Almost everybody they stop in Gadsden Green is going to be African American,” Cameron said. “The question is ... will they feel threatened or dignified?”

Both police and the Housing Authority have said residents have asked for a more personal police presence. Muhammad doesn't doubt that, but said it would be irresponsible for the decision to be based on those demands without getting input from those who avoid neighborhood meetings and police events.

"I just really want to really impress the need for us not to make these decisions that are going to have tremendous impact on communities in isolation of the folks that are going to be impacted," Muhammad said.

Plans for community

The memorandum of understanding between the Housing Authority and police outlines a plan focused on officers who prioritize face-to-face time with residents.

The Police department's community-oriented office will choose four officers to work in the substation. CPD will compile a weekly report of calls and incidents, along with a monthly report of any narcotics-related investigations for the housing authority to review.

Four officers will work as a single squad from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., with one crew working the weekend and one crew working weekdays. The community-oriented policing office will direct them unless a violent crime or serious safety concern comes up.

The Housing Authority will fund two officers at $56,041 per year per officer, and give supplemental funding for the other two "in lieu of taxes," which will cost $13,260 per officer each year, according to the agreement.

Jan. 1 marks the beginning of CPD’s contract with the Justice Innovation Lab, which will analyze traffic-stop and arrest data to track racial disparity.

“I’m giving the Police Department and the Housing Authority the benefit of the doubt based on the plan they gave to me,” said Charleston Councilman Jason Sakran, who represents the neighborhood and serves on the city’s racial inequity committee. “We need to rethink our approach to Gadsden Green and use it as a model for how we address some of the injustices and systemic racism. ... When you look at the good that you can do, I do think the pros outweigh the cons.”

Sakran said he’ll gauge the substation’s success by community reaction as much as statistics, and that it won’t work without additional initiatives from police to address longstanding racial disparities.

“They need to be there first and foremost in partnership with the residents,” Sakran said. “What I would hate to see is an uptick in arrests for petty crimes.”