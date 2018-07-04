Once touted as a necessary training ground for Charleston's culinary and creative workers, the Art Institute of Charleston announced Monday it will stop enrolling new students.
What that means for the future of the 11-year-old, for-profit private school — and for the local hospitality industry that hires some of its graduates — remains uncertain.
Hannah Todd, a rising junior studying photography, stopped by the downtown campus Tuesday afternoon before the next quarter's classes begin Monday.
She was surprised and saddened to hear the news but said she wasn't surprised because the school has lost some students to online schools.
"I've met so many incredible people here," Todd said. "I love my professors 100 percent. They've helped in every way, even with things I'm doing outside of here."
The Art Institute's history in Charleston begins with the departure of Johnson & Wales University, a nonprofit culinary arts school, in 2006. With the Charleston restaurant industry on the upswing and demand growing for trained culinary workers, then-Mayor Joe Riley helped recruit the Pittsburgh-based Art Institute chain to open a Charleston location.
The campus opened in 2007. It occupied prime real estate near the waterfront on tourist-friendly Market Street, offering two- and four-year degrees in visual design, interior design, film production, culinary arts and fashion.
Rick Jerue, the first president of the new school, predicted at the time that enrollment would grow from about 100 to at least 1,200 students by 2017.
The school instead enrolled 488 undergraduate students, according to the most recent data available from the U.S. Department of Education, with 38 percent of students enrolled in the culinary program.
As the restaurant industry boomed, the need for workers continued to outstrip supply, driven in part by low wages and a lack of affordable housing.
While the Art Institute failed to live up to its early promise, the public Trident Technical College began ramping up its own culinary offerings. The college had been offering hospitality training since the 1980s, but it rebranded its culinary program as the Culinary Institute of Charleston in 2005 to better market the program, which includes student-run restaurants at the main North Charleston campus, as well as the downtown Palmer campus.
One advantage of the Trident program is the price point. The average annual cost to attend the Art Institute of Charleston is a little more than $25,000, and students graduate with an average of about $30,000 in debt, according to the U.S. Department of Education's College Scorecard.
The average annual cost of classes at Trident is about $7,700, and some students can attend nearly free of cost with state financial aid.
Wayne Smith, chair of the College of Charleston's Hospitality and Tourism Management Department, said the Trident culinary program in particular has produced skilled graduates and likely saved local restaurants a fortune on training kitchen staff.
Still, he said, "There’s been a growth rate here that’s gone far beyond the capacities of the two schools."
Enrollment has dropped off at Trident's Culinary Institute, too. The program had 1,137 students in 2013, a number that fell steadily to 538 in 2017.
Smith said a low unemployment rate has hurt some hospitality and culinary programs' enrollment, and some schools — including his own — have lost students who quit the program to work full-time in the industry before graduating.
The South Carolina Commission on Higher Education has not taken any disciplinary action against the Art Institute of Charleston. The institute's parent school in Atlanta was placed on probation in 2016 by its accreditor, which listed "finances" as the reason for the probation.
An announcement on the Art Institute of Charleston homepage states simply, "This Art Institutes school is currently not accepting new students." It directs inquiries about attending other campuses to a toll-free phone number, but nobody answered and the line went dead when a call was placed to that number Tuesday afternoon.
A receptionist at the front desk of the Art Institute's Market Street campus directed all media questions to Anne Dean, a spokesperson for the Dream Center Education Holdings, which recently bought the Art Institute chain.
"This decision is for new students only and we will redirect prospective students to our online offerings or one of our other campuses. Current, active students should continue to attend class as scheduled," Dean wrote in a prepared statement.
Dean also wrote that her company was "aware of multiple reports and speculation regarding the future of certain schools and campuses." She said that DCEH had been assessing the viability of its schools since acquiring the Art Institute, Argosy University and South University systems in late 2017.
Reached by phone Tuesday, Joe Riley said the changes taking place at the Art Institute aren’t going to be as devastating as the departure of Johnson and Wales, in part because Trident has expanded its culinary offerings.
“(The Art Institute) filled an important need at the time, and we worked hard for it,” Riley said.