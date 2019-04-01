Family for the Walterboro fifth-grader who was killed during a fight with another student at Forest Hills Elementary School last week announced funeral services on Monday.

The funeral for 10-year-old Raniya Wright will take place at noon on Wednesday at Saints Center Ministries, 106 Colson St.

Wright died March 27 after being critically injured in a fight in a classroom two days earlier, authorities said. Law enforcement and school officials have offered little insight as to what happened before and during the fight, which involved another fifth-grader. Wright's cause of death is still not known.

Authorities have also declined to say how the fight unfolded and whether the students were supervised at the time. Meanwhile, Ashley Wright, Raniya’s mother, has retained Summerville attorneys Margie Pizarro and Myesha Brown, who said loved ones and the community demand accountability and transparency.

"Ashley has spent the last few days gathering with friends, family, and her community to make final preparations to lay Raniya to rest. She has busied herself with selecting the perfect dress and accessories, making sure that Raniya’s hair is styled perfectly, and deciding if Raniya will wear lace gloves or have her nails painted," representatives for the Wright family said in a statement Monday. "She has been busy selecting the passage of scripture that wonderfully describes the love that Raniya gave and choosing the perfect song that mimics her personality. All tasks that no parent ever dreams they would have to undertake for their ten-year old child."

This story will be updated.