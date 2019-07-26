Funeral arrangements have been announced for Molly Greene, the co-founder of an international humanitarian group who died last week during a trip to the Bahamas.

Visitation for Greene, whose death, according to the Anglican Diocese of South Carolina, was ruled an accidental drowning, will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday at J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel, 232 Calhoun St.

The funeral will be 11 a.m. Monday at St. Philip's Church at 142 Church St. in downtown Charleston.

Greene, who was 72 at the time of her death, co-founded Water Mission with her husband, George, in 2001. The nonprofit provides clean, safe water to communities across the world. In a statement released Monday, George thanked friends for their outpouring of support.

"The last few days have seemed like an eternity and have been the most difficult experience our family has ever faced," the statement reads. "Molly was a beautiful soul who lived a life full of purpose and calling, and her sudden departure has broken many hearts."

George noted this is not the first time the Greene family has experienced this sort of tragedy. In hopes that his wife's words would inspire healing for others, George shared a letter that Molly wrote following the death of their son, John Christian, in 1984.

In the letter, Molly recounted the tragedy that occurred three days after Christmas at the family's new home in the Charleston area.

After a short nap, her young child made his way to a nearby river and drowned, the letter said. Upon learning the news, Molly, George and their two children united in prayer.

But the pain remained.

"After our family prayer, my mind went numb," Molly wrote. "I felt unable to function or to think clearly. Our home and yard were soon full of people (friends, neighbors, and even strangers) all wanting to assist in whatever way they could. We were engulfed by the darkness, and lost in a state of shock."

Greene said she was initially angry at God, herself and her husband. But she ultimately looked to her faith for strength.

Greene, of Charleston, and her husband were widely known for their efforts to provide clean drinking water to disaster-stricken and impoverished areas across the globe. Their mission, which involves establishing water filtration systems, spawned from the devastation the couple witnessed in 1998 after Hurricane Mitch, a Category 5 storm. The storm wreaked havoc on Central America, Honduras in particular, and inspired the couple to build a filter system for the area.

Local pastors who worked closely with Greene and her North Charleston nonprofit to extend foreign aid called Greene a missionary at heart.

The Rev. Isaac Holt, senior pastor of Royal Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston, partnered with Greene after the deadly Haiti earthquake in 2010 to finance water systems for the nation.

Holt described Greene as an international humanitarian who was loved by everyone.

"Molly was a missionary at heart," Holt said. "She had a heart for people who she didn’t know. She was less known locally than she was globally. She knew people all over the world. She was a mover and influencer."