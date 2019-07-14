Neal Baxley is a seventh-generation peanut farmer in the Pee Dee region whose fields were damaged not only by Hurricane Florence in 2018 but also by Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Hurricane Joaquin the year before.

Torrential rainfall and extended periods of flooding decimated crops, costing Baxley and other farmers millions of dollars. South Carolina as a whole has estimated a $205 million crop loss over the past year, state agriculture officials have said.

“I’ve had some of the best peanut crops of my life the last three or four years,” Baxley said. “Then they just get taken away from me.”

Now, Baxley and scores of other farmers in the Palmetto State have been left in limbo waiting for government assistance to come their way. State legislators this year set aside $25 million to help farmers affected by natural disasters, but once President Donald Trump signed a $19.1 billion disaster relief bill into law in June, those funds were put on hold since state funds can’t overlap with federal funds.

The wait for that federal money — combined with an escalating global trade war that dramatically reduced the amount of crops exported to China — has hit one of the state’s poorest regions especially hard.

“It’s been a bad situation," Baxley said. "You’ve got multiple disasters, rising input costs and falling prices due to something completely out of our control, like tariffs, but some of these things hit all at once.

“It’s a perfect series of storms is what you would call it. There’s a lot of hurting people right now.”

'The most frustrating part'

It is still unclear when South Carolina officials will learn how much the state will get from the $19.1 billion federal package, $3 billion of which is designated for agriculture relief.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

Whatever the state receives will almost certainly not be enough to recoup the total crop loss, and with the rate at which federal government assistance typically moves, Baxley said it could be fall before anyone has a definitive answer.

“It’s just the way government works sometimes. It’s very frustrating when this aid needs to be targeted,” he said. “When the people needed it they couldn’t get it. That’s the most frustrating part. I hope they’ll still be in business by the time it gets here.”

Ronnie Summers, CEO of the Palmetto AgriBusiness Council, said South Carolina officials went above and beyond to address farmers' needs. But its effort — namely setting aside $25 million — had to be put on hold after the federal package passed.

Summers said it didn't help that "each time they got to the table to consider it a new disaster was happening."

"Federal money trumps the state money," he said. "It’s not a simple process, but it needs to happen sooner rather than later."

Clint Leach, who serves as assistant commissioner of the S.C. Department of Agriculture, said the structures for how the Palmetto State will distribute the funds once it has them are mostly in place.

But the state still hasn't heard from the U.S. Department of Agriculture what kind of formula or share each state will get of the $3 billion set aside for agriculture relief.

"We’ve not been able to get a pulse on where USDA is going," Leach said. "I know they’re working around the clock to make sure this is done the right way. They want to take their time in making sure everything is done properly."

Leach said the state is doing its best to stay in touch with all interested parties while the situation is being finalized, but they still have not been able to pinpoint a time when it will be clear how much South Carolina will receive.

"As we know more we will definitely be in touch," he said.

Not good business

Dupree Atkinson lives in Marion County and has farmed several crops for the better part of 40 years. Until 2018, he never had a season bad enough for him to participate in a disaster relief program from the federal government.

He said he almost always had money left over after paying out his operating costs at the end of a season. Then Hurricane Florence hit.

"I've never had a year like last year," he said. "It's going to be a help no matter what. Any dollar we receive will help indemnify us, try to make us whole."

Atkinson said he's been able to stay afloat by experimenting with growing hemp, which became legal in the state in 2018. But not everyone has been so lucky — especially with tariffs and tense trade talks with China compounding the impacts from natural disasters and decimating the market for crops like tobacco and soybeans.

"I know of six farmers who quit completely. And I'm not talking about quitting tobacco, I'm talking about quitting farming," he said. "We understand what (President Donald Trump) is trying to do. And we support him. But that tariff deal, it just doesn't seem like it's ever going to go away. We've lost that market with China, it seems.

"The farmer is an eternal optimist," he added. "We'll just keep going and hope that we don't have another disaster."

For Atkinson and other farmers, the wait for the federal bureaucracy to act has been a long, difficult one. While it will be a relief when the funds finally do come, waiting around isn't really an option.

"I would much rather have a crop in the grain bin ready to sell than to wait on an assistance program from the government," he said. "That's not my idea of good business."

Time not on their side

While most farmers usually insure their crops, breaking even with a total crop loss like many farmers have seen in multiple seasons is impossible, Baxley said.

Take the example of a 1,000-acre cotton farmer who expects to get two bails per acre from a healthy crop. That equals a half ton of cotton per acre. If that farmer sells it for 75 cents a pound — or $750 per acre — he expects to get about $750,000.

Baxley said imagine that same farmer has invested $500,000 in getting that cotton ready to harvest. The crop looks healthy, but then a mid-September hurricane dumps 20 inches of rain.

The cotton crop is a total loss. A typical insurance policy would be based on an expected yield of about 525 pounds per acre, so the payout would be $400,000 — about $100,000 short of what the farmer had spent.

"That leaves a gap even on what he invested just getting the crop to harvest," Baxley said. "There's an even bigger gap from what his expected return was."

That’s why government assistance programs are important to farmers in South Carolina and across the country. It’s not money put into a farmer’s pocket, Baxley said, but needed help to survive a bad year.

“These things take time, but when people are in a bind, time isn’t on their side,” he said. “I don’t want people to think this is a handout to farmers. They aren’t going to keep it. Most of it is going to go to their creditors and the people they owe.”

Small, rural South Carolina counties like Marion and Williamsburg depend on agriculture, so farmer assistance programs can have trickle-down effects in steadying an entire local economy by paying back agriculture credit, fertilizer vendors and equipment costs, Baxley said.

While farmers are grateful for state and federal assistance, there’s not much that can be done to make a farmer financially whole when faced with natural disasters such as the ones that have ravaged the state since 2015.

“It’s going to affect your insurance guarantee: It’s like wrecking a car over and over again,” Baxley said. “It’s like wrecking a Lamborghini and getting paid back for a Honda Civic.”