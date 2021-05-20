Full 911 service returns to Charleston area following hours-long outage

A major AT&T phone outage had a wide-ranging impact in the Charleston area on May 20, taking 911 dispatch centers in the tri-county area out of commission for much of the day.
Officials in Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties started reporting major issues with their 911 systems beginning late that morning. Eventually all three counties would tell residents not to call 911 for emergencies and provided alternate numbers for services.
Shortly before 6 p.m., Charleston County officials said service to their dispatch center had been restored and residents could resume calling 911 for emergency response.
Around 7 p.m., Dorchester County officials said their dispatch center was operational but "AT&T has advised that it could be several hours before full service is restored, and service could be sporadic until then."
Dorchester County's temporary emergency services phone line, 843-970-2782, would remain in service overnight as a backup until the morning of May 21.
Berkeley County officials also confirmed regular 911 services had been restored and directed residents to "please call 911 for emergencies only."
An AT&T spokesperson said the outage was traced to a cut fiber optic line "caused by a third-party."
Further information wasn't provided by the utility company.