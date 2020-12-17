Fueled by good schools, North Charleston growth in Dorchester County exceeds expectations

NORTH CHARLESTON — After the closure of the Charleston Naval Base in 1996, North Charleston turned its attention beyond that eastern stretch along Rivers Avenue and sought opportunities for expansion.

The city eyed the corridor along Dorchester Road, envisioning the largely untapped terrain as a place where people could live and work in the same area.

Those plans have exceeded expectations.

The Dorchester County section of North Charleston is one of the city's fastest-growing areas, adding thousands of residents, hundreds of homes and apartments and many major businesses in the past decade.

One of the main factors that has helped spike the growth is the county’s well-performing school district. Dorchester District 2 outperforms neighboring Charleston County School District, which serves most of North Charleston, and has drawn young families to the city.

North Charleston has partnered with the Dorchester school district to serve the area's growing population. The new North Charleston Aquatic Center has been hailed by officials with both municipalities as a shining example of government collaboration.

New development has brought with it growing pains. Congestion along roads like Dorchester Road, Palmetto Commerce Parkway and Patriot Boulevard has become common at rush hour, partly because residents use the roads as cut-throughs to access the interstate. Area municipalities have a few road plans on deck aimed at relieving the gridlock and keeping pace with the growing population.

“It mushroomed a lot faster than we had anticipated," Mayor Keith Summey said.

North Charleston also is expanding its territory within the county. Feeling the Dorchester Road corridor is pretty much maxed out residentially, city officials see its Dorchester County property west of the Ashley River as a new chance to further expand the city’s tax base.

'Knew the growth was coming'

Clinton McPherson bought a three-bedroom townhome in The Villas at Charleston Park, just off Dorchester Road, in 2008. It was before the construction of Wescott Park, Harris Teeter and many other developments that now exist.

But McPherson had been attending City Council meetings and would hear of various projects being planned for the area. He also noticed a sign off Dorchester telling of a new Harris Teeter that would be constructed.

“I knew the growth was coming,” he said.

His foresight paid off. McPherson got married and had two children before selling his townhome for a $50,000 profit.

With young children, the McPhersons wanted to stay within Dorchester District 2. The family moved to Coosaw Preserve, a neighborhood of over 550 homes that broke ground in 2015. The family lives across the street from Joseph Pye Elementary and within miles of a new neighborhood Walmart, a Bojangles and the new aquatic center.

“Everything we need is here,” he said.

The Dorchester corridor sits on the northwestern quadrant of the city. The section runs north to south roughly 5 miles along Dorchester Road, and east to west between the Charleston-Dorchester county line and the Ashley River.

The area has seen a steady climb in new residents, recording a 12 percent population increase from 2010 to 2017, according to the city's Comprehensive Plan. The population rose from 43,400 to about 48,800.

It's a vibrant mix of residential and commercial complexes. Neighborhoods include Wescott Plantation, Cedar Grove, Windsor Hill, Coosaw Creek and a number of new apartment complexes. Grocery stores such as Harris Teeter and Publix anchor shopping centers that include several other restaurants and retail stores.

Hundreds of homes and new apartment complexes have been completed in recent years, including Coosaw Preserve, McKewn, The Wilder apartments and Aberly Crossing Apartment Homes. Major companies such as Boeing and Mercedes-Benz are also nearby, and city officials say this has helped drive up the population as well.

This side of the city is one of the most expensive to live in. Homes in the corridor have a median value of $201,000, according to the comprehensive plan. That's more than $40,000 above the citywide median home value of $155,900.

Like elsewhere in the region, there are also concerns in North Charleston about affordability.

Councilman Kenny Skipper said the private sector could be part of the solution. He said new developments in the city should include a percentage of affordable housing.

“It shouldn’t just be a government-funded program," he said.

Traffic issues

Streets that once eased congestion have become chokepoints.

McPherson said it once took him 20 minutes to drive home along Patriot Boulevard, a ride that normally takes five minutes. Rush-hour congestion prolonged his commute. He said he hopes that traffic studies in the future will be as thorough as possible before hundreds of homes are added to the area.

City residents spoke out last year against construction of a 270-apartment complex beside Pye Elementary that they felt would increase traffic.

Councilman Ron Brinson said then he would've stopped the project if he could. But the development is one of a handful of other projects in recent years that shaped up after being stalled due the recession between 2007 and 2009, Brinson said.

“You can’t stop them," he said.

Some road relief appears to be on the way, including:

Palmetto Commerce Interchange : The new interchange will go on Interstate 26 between exits 205 and 209. North Charleston officials say it'll help reduce cut-through traffic.

: The new interchange will go on Interstate 26 between exits 205 and 209. North Charleston officials say it'll help reduce cut-through traffic. Palmetto Commerce Parkway Phase 3 : The project will extend the parkway from Ladson Road to Aviation Avenue, providing a new connection for commuters traveling through North Charleston.

: The project will extend the parkway from Ladson Road to Aviation Avenue, providing a new connection for commuters traveling through North Charleston. Dorchester Road widening: Charleston County has plans to widen Dorchester Road between Michaux Parkway and the county line, which North Charleston officials say could lead to a bottleneck of traffic if the Dorchester County portion of the road isn't also widened. Dorchester County Councilman Larry Hargett said the county doesn't have plans to widen the road.

Schools make adjustments

The school district has addressed the influx in several ways.

School officials redrew attendance lines for the area around Wescott last year, lessening the number of students at Pye Elementary, said Mike Windham, director of federal programs and community planning for DD2.

Wings were added to the district’s three high schools over the years for extra class space, too.

DD2 also this year provided all of its students with electronic devices, which opens up the district’s computer labs for more space, Windham said.

The district’s new virtual academy also makes way for more room at physical campuses, Wyndham added.

The district believes it’s on pace to accommodate students in the North Charleston corridor. Growth projections show that the number of students will decline in coming years in the North Charleston area, Windham said.

“We’re hoping we should be able to hold right here for a while,” he said.

Regarding West Ashley, the district is planning a new middle school at its Beech Hill campus. Middle school is where the district has seen the most amount of growth in recent years.

Expanding into West Ashley

There aren't any residents yet in North Charleston city limits across the river, but officials expect the West Ashley section to be the city's new opportunity for growth.

North Charleston's Watson Hill tract, off S.C. Highway 61, is being cleared for roughly 1,000 homes. Land has been acquired for a new fire station, but that is in the early planning stages, said city spokesman Ryan Johnson.

The city's decision to annex another 2,000 acres across from Runnymede Plantation is tied up in a lawsuit. That area is in Charleston County.

Plans for that property will determine the level of public safety services needed, Summey said.

The mayor added North Charleston has backup agreements with area fire departments, which can help offer services.

"The average person doesn't care what the name on the truck says when the firetruck rolls around," Summey said.

North Charleston is showing effort to maintain the scenic nature of its West Ashley properties, which are located near nationally historic sites. The city passed a special overlay district for those parcels. The special district calls for more open space by clustering development, among several other environmental precautions.

"It's groundbreaking," Skipper said of the special district.

North Charleston's expansion into new territory occurs while some of its older communities are still struggling. The city's southern end is populated with low-wealth communities that lack resources, such as a grocery store.

Summey said growth is taking place in some the city's older neighborhoods, such as Park Circle and Reynolds Avenue. The latter has especially been a focal point for transforming dilapidated structures into spaces for businesses and nonprofits.

Dorchester Terrace and Dorchester Waylyn are also seeing investment, Summey said.

The mayor said the goal is to enhance those areas while still keeping them affordable.

Working Together

Public agencies have worked together to accommodate the growth, and they vow to continue those relationships.

Dorchester County provides sewer services for North Charleston residents living in the county, a factor that Hargett called a "multiplier of growth."

The city also partnered with District 2 on the $22.5 million aquatic center. The district provided $7.5 million for center, which will serve three area high schools.

Skipper said he believes a similar partnership could produce a new library adjacent to the swimming facility, adding that council members are open to working with the school district to help accommodate area growth.

“We’re open to those types of discussions," Skipper said.