You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Fuel spill shuts down Isle of Palms connector

IOP connector vertical Apr2017.jpg
Buy Now

The Isle of Palms Connector links the mainland of Mount Pleasant in Charleston County over this expansive marsh to the barrier island, shown in this aerial view on Thursday, April 20, 2017. Wade Spees/Staff

 Wade Spees

ISLE OF PALMS — A fuel spill has forced authorities to shut down the Isle of Palms connector as agencies converge to clean up the mess.

Police expect the road to remain closed through the morning of April 30, and are asking drivers to avoid it along with Palm Boulevard from 10th to 14th avenues.

While Isle of Palms and Mount Pleasant police divert rush hour traffic, U.S. Coast Guard and Charleston County staff are working to keep over 2,000 gallons of fuel out of neighboring waterways.

Authorities haven't yet shared details on what led to the spill.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Reach Sara Coello at 843-901-2995 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News