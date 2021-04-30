Fuel spill shuts down Isle of Palms connector

ISLE OF PALMS — A fuel spill has forced authorities to shut down the Isle of Palms connector as agencies converge to clean up the mess.

Police expect the road to remain closed through the morning of April 30, and are asking drivers to avoid it along with Palm Boulevard from 10th to 14th avenues.

While Isle of Palms and Mount Pleasant police divert rush hour traffic, U.S. Coast Guard and Charleston County staff are working to keep over 2,000 gallons of fuel out of neighboring waterways.

Authorities haven't yet shared details on what led to the spill.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.