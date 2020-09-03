Frustrated with virtual learning, SC parents turn to pods, ‘microschools’ amid pandemic

As South Carolina parents grapple over sending children back to class for in-person learning this fall, some hope to solve back-to-school worries via private tutoring, "pandemic pods" and microschools.

Some see these nontraditional models as an escape from the rigidity of the public school system. Others, frustrated by last-minute school changes or dissatisfied with virtual learning options, see it as putting responsibility for their child’s education in their own hands.

Interest in pandemic pods and microschools has exploded over the past six months, sparking the creation of online groups designed to bring them together. One such Facebook group, "Charleston Area Pandemic Pods & Microschools," already has over 210 members since its creation Aug. 7.

While advocates hail these new learning options as innovative ways to provide individualized curriculum, socialization and vital in-person instruction amid the COVID-19 pandemic, others fear they will contribute to the widening educational gap between the haves and the have-nots.

Personalized education

Also called learning pods, teaching pods or learning bubbles, the concept of pandemic pods is simple: Different parents work together to form small groups, usually consisting of two to eight children, who get instruction outside of their traditional school from a parent, tutor or hired teacher. This allows the same group of students to limit outside exposure to the COVID-19 virus while still allowing them to socialize with their peers.

For those looking to remove their child from the public school setting entirely, some parents have opted to enroll their children in microschools.

In many ways they operate similarly to learning pods. Small groups of students receive personalized in-person instruction. But where pandemic pods could be led by a parent, college student or community member, microschools are typically overseen by a licensed educator.

These schools mostly use a different curriculum than what’s provided by the local school district, and are usually classified as a type of homeschooling.

"A lot of people call it a reinvention of the one-room schoolhouse," said Mara Linaberger, founder and Chief Operating Officer of Microschool Builders, a company dedicated to helping teachers across the U.S. form their own microschool operations.

Microschools allow for a highly personalized curriculum and more opportunities for hands-on learning experiences, Linaberger said.

"They’re doing very inventive, creative things that you could do with a small group of kids that you couldn’t do with a school with 500 kids," she said.

Beth Kinzer, founder and CEO of Ignite Learning Center in Greenville, decided to open a small microschool out of her house this year for a group of six elementary school students.

"Without a doubt, COVID has brought the idea of pandemic pods and microschools definitely to the attention of the country," she said.

Kinzer, a South Carolina educator with more than 25 years of experience, said she’s been toying with the idea of creating a microschool for years.

"It will be an opportunity for these six kids to basically have a one-on-one tutor all day long," Kinzer said. "The goal here will be to exceed the grade level benchmarks for every child."

Each student will have their own individualized curriculum. There will be minimal screen-time/online learning, and students will have daily opportunities to learn outside, conduct science experiments, build engineering projects or complete other hands-on learning activities.

As a result, microschools are often a good choice for students who don’t normally thrive in a traditional classroom, including those with special needs, such as ADHD or dyslexia, she said.

"The kids will love learning, it will reduce academic stress, and it will create a learning environment that’s fun and joyful," she said.

But this model comes at a cost.

Tuition for Ignite’s microschool is $240 per week per student, for an annual tuition rate of $7,900. That’s still far below what a typical private school in the area could charge students for annual tuition, but Kinzer recognizes not all families will be able to afford her services.

"As the nonprofit grows, to be able to have mobile opportunities to bring learning to underserved communities is who we are and is part of our long-term goals," Kinzer said. "As an organization that’s only been around for a year, we don’t have the donor base to do that yet."

Still, she’s acutely aware of the challenges the pandemic has brought to low-income students, and worries they will be most impacted as school begins.

"It’s sad to say but there will be kids who are left at home unsupervised," she said. "And they’re trying the best they can with very limited support."

Building community resources

Lack of educational equity and the so-called digital divide has long existed in South Carolina, but widespread school closures in mid-March brought these issues center stage.

Latonya Gamble, president of the Eastside Community Development Corp. in Charleston, knows parents in her neighborhood struggled with the shift to online learning this spring. Making things harder: Many were furloughed, laid off or had their hours reduced as a result of COVID-19 budget cuts.

Gamble and the nonprofit decided to establish a learning hub resource in response to the creation of private school pods and microschools.

Once Charleston County public schools start on Tuesday, parents will be able to sign their children up to participate in the center's learning hub, where they can receive direct help with their school assignments. For parents who work multiple jobs or who can't stay home all day with their children, this service could be a critical resource.

"Our issue is education, to make sure that all children have quality education and access to education and access to resources to make sure that they have everything they need," she said.

The center is still finalizing its learning hub schedule, Gamble said, but she hopes to be able to offer enough slots for the 16 or so parents who have participated in the center’s parent cafe, a space designed to be a resource for CCSD parents to collaborate, share information and get answers to questions about virtual learning and back-to-school plans.

She knows that most families in the area are unable to afford $300 per week private learning pods. After all, some are still trying to find jobs. Others are wondering whether they'll be able to pay to keep the lights on or the water running.

"We just don’t want to add to that stress," she said.

One of the loudest criticisms of microschools and pandemic pods is that they will inadvertently widen the already present educational equity gap.

That’s because not all students have the time or the resources to coordinate a learning pod.

"There is actually quite a bit of pushback from people that are saying this is an entitled response to the pandemic, that only people who actually have the needs can do this," Linaberger said.

Still, she said, pandemic pods technically could be operated at no cost, if parents are able to step up and coordinate a working schedule with each other.

"In order to sort of maintain the equality that our public schools provide for equal access to education, it would really be great for families to consider inviting in a family that doesn't have the means," Linaberger said.

But pulling students out of public school entirely could reduce the school's allocated per-pupil funding and, as a result, increase the financial strain on a schools' limited resources.

"I think it’s too early to tell if they’re going to work or not work," Sherry East, president of the S.C. Education Association, said of pandemic pods and microschools.

She knows of at least one family in her Rock Hill neighborhood that has formed their own pandemic school pod.

"We are very concerned about the funding piece when you pull the kids out of the schools," she said. "I think just parents are very nervous about all of this, and I think the bigger picture is what is school going to look like going forward? Will schools ever go back to being traditional, face-to-face now that there's a virtual option available?"

Difficult decisions

Mount Pleasant parent Lori Trojecki said her family is considering enrolling her daughter in a pandemic pod after her request to send her daughter to in-person kindergarten this fall was temporarily denied.

She found out last week that due to the school's capacity restrictions, her daughter would be unable to return face-to-face for the first day of school. Instead, she'll start the year with online-only instruction.

If she commits to joining the pod, her daughter would learn alongside four other students and would receive instruction from a former preschool teacher out of her home in Dunes West.

"The bonus about the pod is that basically it would be a commitment until January and we know it would be consistent. She wouldn’t have to wear a mask all day, there wouldn’t be Plexiglas shields, and she’d still be learning," Trojecki said. "That would be the one advantage to it, and it would be a sure thing, where it's kind of a shot in the dark with the school system."

The cost of the pod would run about $100 per week. "Ours is one of the cheaper ones," she said.

"The cost is totally reasonable. It’s just determining what is going to be best for her," Trojecki said.

Now, with just a handful of days before the first day of school, time is running out for Trojecki and other parents to make a decision.

"We’re all debating what we’re going to do," she said.