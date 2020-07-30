Frustrated with North Charleston's homelessness issue, community works to address epidemic

Pastor Alfrieda Deas-Potts was returning to Charleston to care for her parents when she drove past the cemetery where her son was buried.

Formerly homeless and addicted to drugs, Deas-Potts lost her infant child during those times. Passing the cemetery, she had an epiphany that God wanted to send her back to help other men.

"I've got your son," she said she heard the Lord telling her. "Now I'm sending you back to help other sons."

More than a decade after founding the North Charleston-based nonprofit Bounce Back Incorporated Basic Church Ministries, aimed at helping men transition out of homelessness, Deas-Potts and her husband have helped hundreds of sons who've fallen on hard times.

They want to help more sons. Daughters, too. But Bounce Back and other grassroots organizations who've been working to curb the homelessness crisis by providing shelter, lunches, clothing and other necessary items, can only do so much with limited money and space.

They feel ignored by city officials, having struggled to get the ears of local leaders to commit to providing resources, such as a shelter or transitional housing, to address the epidemic in the state's third-largest municipality.

North Charleston is South Carolina's No. 1 city in retail sales but also is populated with homeless communities where people live in tents in the woods behind booming businesses.

The issue is widely visible along Rivers Avenue, a main thoroughfare that stretches on the eastern side of the city.

At intersections near Walmart, individuals stand with cardboard signs soliciting money. People in worn clothes toting backpacks are seen trekking around parking lots in the Lowcountry's scorching heat.

It's a similar site farther south in a section of the city where some live in poverty.

A lot of them are at the mercy of people willing to give them a few dollars or grassroots organizations committed to giving them food, shelter and help reentering mainstream society.

'Filling in the gaps'

There are many in North Charleston who've committed their personal time and money toward helping the city's homeless.

Aaron Comstock, leader of Uplift Charleston, is one of those on the frontlines working to help those in need. Every day, he hands out bag lunches.

On a recent Monday afternoon, he pulled up in a Nissan Armada behind the Walmart on Rivers Avenue. Behind the store, 20 to 30 people live in tents in the forests. Comstock unloaded the truck, packed with hundreds of bagged lunches, hygiene kits and clothing items, and placed them in shopping carts for those living nearby.

A couple soon emerged from the brush, stepping out from the shadows into blazing sunlight to get food and clothes.

Comstock also gave them some bug spray to keep the mosquitoes at bay.

"They eat you up," said Scott Herbert, who came with his wife, Michelle.

The couple has been homeless for about a month since his wife stopped receiving disability benefits, Scott said.

Comstock, a Charleston-area schoolteacher who's been helping the area's homeless since 2015, said the crisis is getting worse amid the pandemic. He's hearing about folks who've been without shelter after losing their jobs.

He works to "fill in the gaps" by soliciting donations from Uplift Charleston's 10,000 followers across its social media accounts. He simply puts out a call for lunches, and families readily volunteer.

The grassroots group recently organized a rally to raise awareness around the issue, calling on North Charleston's elected officials to create a Homeless Task Force that would work to end the problem within 10 years. He said the city should be building homeless shelters and assistance shelters in the city.

He hasn't heard back from the city and said city officials didn't attend the rally, though they were invited.

On Craig Road, a short residential street in the city, Bounce Back helps the area's homeless community, those addicted to drugs and many others in need.

The group, founded in 2007, started soon after with an abandoned building that they fixed up piece by piece, mostly with help of new residents who had experience in carpentry and plumbing.

When completed, they began with 13 residents. Deas-Potts was eager to share the stories of those first few men and all they've accomplished since then.

To date, they've helped 700 men in 10 years, Deas-Potts said.

"A lot of them come straight out of the woods, no jobs, no nothing," she said.

The facility has five indigent beds that are always full. Residents have 90 days to find jobs and get back on their feet.

Residents pay back into the program during or after their stay. But Deas-Potts and her husband have paid plenty of money out of their own pocket to make ends meet.

They've had trouble meeting expensive coding requirements, so the city came and shut them down once, she said. Deas-Potts noted how some groups and community members in North Charleston offer services "under the radar" because city would shut them down otherwise.

Bounce Back has a no tolerance policy, conducting random drug tests and breathalyzers on residents. It does give a second chance if someone breaks the rules as long as the resident participates in at least 30 days of professional treatment.

The facility has 12-step meetings three days a week, along with Bible study and Sunday worship service.

Their food pantry is open to residents as well as other community members.

According to U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, 8.3 people in every 10,000 in the state are homeless. About 40 percent of the state's 4,172 homeless population are without a shelter of some kind.

Demands for more

City leaders have come under fire by organizations who say officials are not not doing enough to address the epidemic.

Deas-Potts said organizations could help the homeless by turning empty buildings into shelters. She pointed to a building near Rivers and Aviation avenues that formerly served as a hotel.

City spokesman Ryan Johnson said the building near Aviation Avenue is owned by a private entity, and the city's Planning Department has met with a few possible redevelopment groups that are looking at renovating it. He did not elaborate on whether those plans included a potential shelter.

He said the city has not received correspondence from Bounce Back, but did not mention whether the city has received correspondence from Uplift. The city encouraged Uplift to get involved in the Lowcountry Continuum of Care.

North Charleston does not directly receive any homeless federal funding due to the city's status as an “entitlement grantee” with its transfer of HUD funds going to Charleston County, Johnson said.

To address the crisis, the city has partnered with a nonprofit that founded Mickey’s House, a North Charleston facility for homeless high school students, Johnson said. He said there is also a plan for a house for homeless teenagers, but the pandemic has caused that to be delayed.

North Charleston works with recognized providers to get homeless persons into care, if they wish to receive it, Johnson said. He said the city is an "active participant" in outreach to homeless populations. He claimed the city serves on the board of the Lowcountry Homeless Coalition, which for the past three years has used the name Lowcountry Continuum of Care.

Service providers that assist North Charleston's homeless population rarely work with the city government, said Heather Carver, program director for the Lowcountry Continuum of Care, which operates across seven counties.

The organization's governing council includes representatives from the city of Charleston as well as Charleston County, the county's school district and the Charleston Police Department. No North Charleston city representative is on the board.

"We'd love for them to be," Carver said.

There aren't statistics available on the homeless population living in North Charleston specifically, but according to the 2019 South Carolina State of Homelessness Report, Charleston County had the fourth-highest numbers in the state with 318 people recorded as being homeless. The county also had the second-highest number of homeless veterans.

According to that report, a quarter of homeless people in the state are veterans. Half reported living with a disability. Homelessness also disproportionately affects males and African Americans.

Data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development reports 4,172 homeless individuals in South Carolina in 2019.

In North Charleston, like in many other areas, the biggest challenge is finding housing for those who are homeless. It's hard to find affordable options, as well as landlords who will accept them as tenants, Carver said.

"We need housing, not shelters," she said. The only shelter she identified as being in North Charleston was My Sister's House for domestic violence survivors.

While a great number of the people they serve live in North Charleston, many of those people are forced to go to the city of Charleston to connect with service providers.

Getting back on their feet

Some of the men at Bounce Back are veterans. Some are disabled. Most shared a common story — they never expected to become homeless themselves. Falling on hard times can create a cycle it's difficult to escape.

"You almost have to be a saint to get an apartment," said one Bounce Back resident.

Gary Davis has been living at Bounce Back since 2012. He hasn't had a drink for eight years, but it's worth it to live in a safe community that invests in its residents.

He's been out of work since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Davis has been worried about returning to the downtown Charleston restaurant where he worked because it doesn't feel safe yet.

In 2012, he'd just gotten out of prison and had nowhere to go. Bounce Back became his home.

He knows of many people still struggling with homelessness, some of whom feel like they'll never recover.

"Everybody needs help. People got to be more accepting of people who are struggling for any reason," Davis said. "Pride keeps a lot of us in that hole."

Tom Locke's only been at Bounce Back for about a year. He struggled with alcoholism before kidney failure left him in a nursing home and he lost everything.

Now, he feels like he has a second chance. "I couldn't be any happier," he said of living at Bounce Back.

Those who haven't gone through hard times have trouble understanding what it's like to be homeless, Locke said. He never imagined it would happen to him. He always had his own place, and he worked as a nurse for 12 years.

Now that he's back on his feet, he's thinking about going into nursing again.