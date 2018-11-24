In the nine months since a gunman killed 17 people at a high school in Parkland, Fla., Charleston-area school districts have spent millions of dollars on personnel, employee training and products meant to keep children safe.
Some of the spending was already planned as part of a broader push for security as school shootings across the country sowed fears of a worst-case scenario. But other initiatives were specifically prompted by the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that inspired vigils and protests coast to coast.
As talk of metal detectors and armed teachers spread from the Statehouse to local school boards, a small group of Charleston-area teachers worked to make sure their voices were heard.
"Our main platform is, 'Ask a teacher.' Ask teachers what they think, and ask teachers from a variety of schools what they think," said Patrick Martin, a Wando High English teacher and founder of the Safe Schools Project, which he said now includes 117 members in the tri-county area.
Martin said his group does not want to debate Second Amendment gun rights, but it does hope to see school and legislative leaders work together to hire a licensed psychologist for every school.
Broadly, Martin said, teachers in his group want to make schools safer without creating an atmosphere of fear.
"One thing we’re vocal against is militarization of schools," Martin said.
Berkeley County
For three years now, the Berkeley County School District has sent school administrators to annual training provided by Charleston Krav Maga. The studio specializes in hand-to-hand combat techniques originally developed for the Israeli Defense Forces, but according to school district Safety Director Tim Knight, the principals' training is more focused on basic self-defense.
"There's no hitting, kicking or punching, but it's about how to get out of a bad situation if you're being choked or grabbed from behind," Knight said.
Knight regularly brings in local law enforcement agents to train teachers and staff during professional development days, where teachers get the message that they are the first responders during an emergency.
Knight recently used district funds to buy about 30 mass casualty kits from North American Rescue, where they sell for about $200 apiece and include tourniquet supplies as well as enough quick-clotting combat gauze to dress multiple wounds at once. The district trained its school resource officers on how to use the kits.
Each school also has its own safety committee made up of assistant principals, custodians, counselors, teachers, nurses and other staff who meet monthly to coordinate plans. The district added a new Tip Line icon this year to its smartphone application for parents and students, creating another avenue for anonymous crime and safety tips.
This week, the district posted a new job opening on its website: Safety and Security Officer, a position that Knight says will mainly be responsible for training district employees. The job will pay at least $56,000, or $20,000 more than the starting salary for teachers in the district.
Knight says he knows few, if any, teachers anticipated that they would have to dress a wound or barricade a classroom when they entered the profession.
"That is not what they signed up for, but unfortunately it’s kind of where we’re at in today’s society," Knight said. "We’ve got to do things that we didn’t think we’d ever have to do."
Charleston County
The Charleston County School Board set aside $2.3 million in its $507.7 million operating budget for security initiatives that included putting school resource officers in every elementary school, creating a district search team, and hiring an emergency preparedness coordinator.
The new coordinator, Brock Clary, starts work on Nov. 27, district spokesman Andy Pruitt said. He has worked for the Charleston County Emergency Management Department, where he helped coordinate the county's response to four tropical storms, a hurricane, an ice storm and a solar eclipse. His salary will be $73,939, Pruitt said.
The district still is working on its plan to place a school resource officer in every school. North Charleston and Mount Pleasant police already have officers assigned to every school in their jurisdiction, while the Charleston Police Department is continuing its policy of rotating a tactical response team through all of the elementary, private and charter schools in their area.
Pruitt said the Charleston County Sheriff's Office plans to have an officer assigned to every school in unincorporated Charleston County and Sullivan's Island by January.
As for the district's emerging search team, which will conduct random searches in every public school, the district has not hired a manager or assistant manager.
At the state level, Charleston Democratic Rep. Wendell Gilliard co-sponsored a bill this year to place metal detectors in every school. State budget analysts estimated that such a policy would cost $14.4 million for purchases and installation, plus up to $98.3 million a year to staff security checkpoints. The measure did not pass.
Charleston County considered installing metal detectors in its own high schools after a series of gun-related incidents last year. But when staff brought back an estimated annual staffing cost of $6.4 million, the board backed off the idea.
In June, school board members Kate Darby and the Rev. Eric Mack opened up the district office for a different school-safety sales pitch. CEO Tony Deering of Goose Creek company Pegasus Steel, a military armor manufacturer, was trying to break into the $3-billion-a-year school security industry with a new line of bullet-resistant classroom doors built with an undisclosed proprietary material.
Deering agreed to provide three doors free of charge as part of a pilot program this school year. If the district decides to replace all of its interior doors with bullet-resistant ones from his company, R2P Innovations, it could cost between $32 million and $40 million.
Dorchester 2
Like every school district in the state, Dorchester School District 2 received a shipment of "Stop the Bleed" first-aid kits this year thanks to a $1.06 million grant administered by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The push to purchase the 18,000 kits started after South Carolina's own school tragedy, a September 2016 shooting at Townville Elementary in Anderson County that took the life of a 6-year-old student and wounded three others. The suspect, who was 14 years old at the time, said in court that he took the semi-automatic handgun he used in the shooting from his father's nightstand.
Locally, the district's nonprofit Dorchester Two Educational Foundation is raising additional funds with a goal of buying an additional 1,200 kits to equip every classroom and bus in the district. The kit retail for about $75 apiece.
Bobbi Handy, the district's school nurse coordinator, said every nurse already learned how to use the kits in 2016, thanks to volunteer training provided by MUSC, Trident Medical Center and local EMS workers. Her current goal is to train every faculty and staff member in each school.
Handy said she emphasizes to teachers that their knowledge could help save a life in many situations, from school shootings to natural disasters or serious playground injuries.
"You go in there and you talk about mass casualties and school shootings, it can be upsetting," Handy said. "Unfortunately, it’s the reality of where we are."
The kits come with tourniquet materials, gloves, scissors for cutting off clothing, and a marker to indicate the date and time when a tourniquet was wrapped — vital information for emergency responders to know once they arrive on the scene.
South Carolina-based Tramedic, a subsidiary of the company Tactical Medical Solutions, sells the kits that are being distributed statewide. The company is based in Anderson, less than 20 miles from Townville Elementary.