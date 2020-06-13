From teachers outside SC Statehouse to Lowcountry marches, protesters don't let up

COLUMBIA — Teachers from across the state traveled to the state capital to protest racial discrimination and call on lawmakers to spend more on education and social services in one of several race-driven events across South Carolina on Saturday.

Several hundred people gathered at the state Department if Education and marched to the Statehouse in the late morning, chanting "black lives matter" and "our students matter" as they walked the couple of blocks down Senate Street.

Some of the signs read “black students’ lives matter," “decolonize education,” and “know justice know peace.”

Teachers, parents and activists addressed the crowd of several hundred people, but perhaps the most poignant moment came after 6-year-old Kaya Dickerson of Swansea led a sing-along of "This Little Light of Mine."

She was introduced by her 11-year-old sister Isabella Campbell, who broke down in tears as she held Kaya's hand and said, "I don't want to be scared for my little sister to go to school." The visual example of love transcending race had protesters wiping away tears, too.

Their mom, Brandi Campbell, has been a regular at protests over the past three weeks in Columbia following the Memorial Day death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died as a white Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes. That officer and three others who did nothing to intervene, have been fired and charged.

Protests in South Carolina have been peaceful since the first weekend that devolved into violence in Columbia and Charleston. Saturday marked the first time Campbell brought her daughters to the Statehouse.

"It's hard for her to think, 'I could lose my dad and sister,'" Campbell said of Isabella. "Things need to change. School is supposed to be their safe place."

The protest in Columbia was one of several across the state on Saturday. A peaceful prayer march was held by church leaders in North Charleston and a Black Lives Matter protest began at The Battery in Charleston, made its way through the tourist corridor and returned to White Point Garden.

Both were peaceful and called for systemic change in law enforcement, education and even the segregation in church attendance.

“When the world looks to the church for an answer to the evil in this world, we don’t need to make it more difficult by offering the black church or the white church,” said Daniel Norman of Restoration Community Church in North Charleston. “We are the church.”

Darnell Waring, youth minister at Net International Church in Summerville, said the recent tragedies have presented a difficult internal conflict. As an African American man, he feels anger. But as a minister of the Gospel, he knows he must extend grace to those “who do us wrong.”

The Charleston protest marched through the lower peninsula and through the tourist corridor.

“Just like the officer kept his knee on George Floyd’s neck, keep your knees on their necks until you snuff out hate,” Tan Williams told the crowd.

“As a mother, I’m doing this for my son,” protester Charlie Em said. “I’m hoping that by the time he’s old enough to understand (fearing police) it’ll be a thing of the past.”

In the Columbia teacher protest, another impromptu moment came when one educator belted out the Christian song "Waymaker," saying it serves as a reason for hope, and the crowd sang along to the verse, "Waymaker, miracle worker. Promise keeper, light in the darkness."

Rye Martinez, co-founder of the protest organizing group I Can't Breath South Carolina, thanked teachers in attendance for being a positive force in children's lives.

"Sometimes a student does not have the first teacher at home. For some of you, little do you know, sometimes you're that first teacher to someone else's child," she said before the march began. "So keep on teaching on."

Police blocked side streets so protesters could safely march. No officers were visible near the Statehouse steps, though several uniformed officers watched from the outskirts, and a drone buzzed overhead.

Once there, protesters' chants included "less cops, more teachers;" "defund the police;" and "less bullets, more books."

Vivian Anderson, founder of Every Black Girl, called on removing all police officers from schools while increasing social workers and raising teachers' pay.

"The police have a history of violence against black and brown children. Let's be real. We are in South Carolina. Remember banning slaves from reading and writing?" Anderson said. "You're asking police to be social workers. Why not just develop and hire more social workers?"

She likened the 2015 incident at Spring Valley High School to "cracking that whip on a slave." She was referring to a Richland County officer yanking a then-16-year-old student from her desk and throwing her to the floor. Cellphone video of it prompted outrage nationwide.

The deputy had been called to the classroom after the teen refused to stop using her cellphone and leave the classroom. He was immediately fired. In 2018, legislators changed state law, so students could no longer be arrested for “disturbing schools,” which even law enforcement groups said criminalized youthful behavior.

Following a 2018 mass shooting at a Florida high school, Gov. Henry McMaster pledged to put an officer in every school. The Legislature has since put some money toward putting officers and mental health counselors in schools.

At least some teachers in attendance said they didn't agree with the call to remove all officers from schools, saying officers in their schools do a good of building relationships with students. But they said lawmakers should fund more social workers and provide more equitable funding of poor, rural schools so all children can get a good education.

Lisa Ellis, founder of the teachers' advocacy group SC for Ed, said she came to the event to support calls for racial and funding equity.

Teachers understand that "every single student who comes to our classroom is valuable and full of worth and it's up to us to help them see their potential," said the Blythewood High teacher.

C.A. Johnson High School Carl Sumter, 15, urged everyone to stop seeing people through a racial lens.

"It is not fair how my brothers and sisters get treated, how we’re looked at different by other people," said the soon-to-be sophomore. "We need to remove some resource officers. It’s not all of them, it’s just some. It’s not cool to see colors. We should see family. Not just black. Not just white. Family."

While only addressing officers in schools during her speech, Anderson told The Post and Courier afterward her larger goal is to remove all police in communities and replace them with a network of safety volunteers, akin to volunteer firefighters.

While the anger spurred by video of Floyd's death started initially prompted calls for police reform, the movement has broadened to reforms to all systems "based on white privilege," including justice and all levels of government, said Tamara Burk, a social justice and leadership professor at Columbia College.

“People running things don’t look like the population,” she said. "It's time we stop this shit."

Most protesters wore masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Third-grade teacher Tia McFadden, said she’s concerned about protesting amid the pandemic, but, “I feel our students’ lives are more important than the virus."

"Our children are African American. We’re protesting for them. We’re using our teacher voice,” said the 24-year-old teacher in Laurens School District 56, in Clinton.

Samantha Tindal, 24, said she drove from Greenville County to stand up for her students.

“I teach students of color," said the third-grade teacher. "It’s my job as their teacher to stand up for their rights and be on the right side of history.”

As a surprise at the conclusion of the event, protesters unfurled a two-story banner from the windows of a building across the street which depicted the logo of the Black Lives Matter movement. Organizes said school art teachers spent three days painting it. However, it soon fell to the ground. Protesters who rushed across the street to catch the banner it brought it back to the Statehouse steps where attendees posed as a group.

Organizers said it offered the perfect symbolism for the movement, noting “when we fall we will get back up.”