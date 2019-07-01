North Charleston residents and city officials have been steaming for months over stopped trains that block crossings on the area's busiest corridors for extended periods of time.

It's become common for motorists to wait at crossings for 30 minutes in rush-hour traffic, and many have complained about tardiness to school and work, some citing loss of pay as a result.

North Charleston resident Jane Catoe said delays have caused her daughter to be late to class at the Charleston County School of the Arts because of a stopped trains. Catoe said she's lost money in hourly pay because of work tardiness, she said.

“I don’t understand why any train is running by at 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.," she said. "North Charleston is not an industrial backwoods anymore."

What's been most frustrating for city leaders is the unwillingness of railroad companies to compromise when it comes to maintenance schedules. Operating outside municipal and state authority, companies often conduct work in daylight when traffic is heavy.

Sit and wait

Residents are paying the price for the the uptick in industrial activity as trains carrying cargo stop on tracks as they wait to enter rail yards. Crossings near Rivers Avenue/Durant Avenue, East Montague Avenue, Hanahan Road and Ashley Phosphate are known choke points for either stopped trains or railway maintenance.

Trains move either slowly or not at all as long lines of cars wait in the mornings for the gates to rise.

Many locals are familiar with the trouble spots. Catoe said the crossing near Durant Avenue is held up by stopped trains at least three times a week, mainly during morning rush-hour traffic. She's also sat on East Montague Avenue for an hour some mornings.

Other crossings, such as one on Meeting Street, pose problems at night. Skip Mikell, a Union Heights Neighborhood Council member, regularly encounters stopped trains Wednesday nights on his way home from Bible study.

“It’s just sitting," he said.

Many residents have become familiar with alternative routes and, with some quick thinking and familiarity of a neighborhood, can get around stopped rail cars. Those traveling south along Rivers Avenue toward the crossing near Durant Avenue, for example, avoid the blockage by turning back up Rivers, crossing at McMillan Avenue and driving up Spruill Avenue.

But that's not an option if you're already blocked in by cars. In neighborhoods like Accabee, one train can cover several crossings.

Sometimes, residents just have to sit and wait patiently.

“I simply turn on my radio and play on my phone," said North Charleston resident Tony Grasso.

Working together

City officials, including Mayor Keith Summey, empathize with commuters but say trying to get cooperation from railroad companies has been challenging since railroads are rights of way of the companies and off limits to state and local governments.

Summey said the frequency of blocked rail crossings have increased over time, and added the city's frustrations particularly are with the railroad company's work maintenance schedules.

Norfolk Southern Corp. did not respond to requests for comment.

Late last year, North Charleston officials complained that the company had abandoned a maintenance project midway at the Ashley Phosphate Road crossing. Workers left behind piles of asphalt and an uneven crossing, and drivers feared vehicle damages.

It took several requests for the company to respond to city inquiries.

When the company resumed work in late January during rush-hour traffic, the mayor responded in a social media video where he said the company didn't care that it had caused residents to be late to jobs.

“It ticks you off," Summey said. "It basically, in my humble estimation, shows a lack of respect for the communities in which they operate. Most issues can improved through cooperation and dialogue. The rail systems in our communities do not believe they have to engage in that dialogue.”

Norfolk Southern previously said it works on tracks in daylight for safety reasons, and maximum visibility is extremely important for employees handling long pieces of loose steel rail, tie plates, rail anchors and spikes.

While officials and residents did express gratitude for work that's resulted in smoother crossings on Ashley Phosphate Road and Rivers Avenue, Summey said the work could be done when there's less traffic.

The mayor also expressed frustration with state agencies.

Summey previously said a lawsuit settlement in 2002 requires the State Ports Authority to build three overpasses along city streets before the terminal can open. The purpose of the overpasses is to reduce congestion from truck and train traffic generated by the port site.

The mayor said the city plans to file suit, forcing the terminal to remain closed until overpasses are built.

State legislators have tried to mitigate problems in recent years, too.

Last year, a bill was filed in the Legislature that would fine railroad companies for blocking traffic for long periods of time and this year, state Rep. Marvin Pendarvis, D-North Charleston, filed a similar bill. Both went nowhere, like many of the area's trains.