Even as we inch toward Spring with consistently warmer temperatures, the Lowcountry is not yet free from winter's clutches.
With temperatures overnight Tuesday and into early Wednesday as low as 28 to 31 degrees, the National Weather Service in Charleston said it will issue a freeze warning beginning 2 a.m. Wednesday. The warning is forecast to last until 9 a.m. The warning is expected to apply to the entire tri-county area.
Forecasters said the conditions could prove fatal for sensitive vegetation as well as damage any unprotected outdoor plumbing.
The freezing conditions could extend into Wednesday and last through the late morning, according to the Service.
Forecasters also predicted that the freezing temperatures could make a return to the Charleston area late Wednesday evening and that another watch or warning could be issued.
Meanwhile, temperatures on Tuesday during the day are expected to reach a high of 52 with a 30-percent chance of rain, the Service said.