The flood tide last weekend tore an 8-feet-high escarpment in the dunes at Isle of Palms. It swept over the dunes on Folly Beach.
But all in all, the Northeast winds and high surf didn't cause too much destructive erosion, even on recently renourished stretches of the beachfront — much to the relief of towns that spent millions of dollars for renourishment work in the past two years.
"The area of the beach between Breach Inlet and 4th Avenue was significantly impacted. There's no significant signs of erosion in the recently nourished beach (on the island's other end)," said Desiree Fragoso, Isle of Palms city administrator.
"The (renourished) sand is still there but some of it been pulled farther into the sea," said Eric Lutz, Folly Beach public works director.
A freak combination of powerful northeast winds with a full moon close to Earth in its orbit pushed up flooding high tides and drove huge swells into the beach. Tides ran nearly 2 feet above what is considered flood stage.
It swamped downtown streets and the back side of islands such as Folly and Sullivan's, which typically wouldn't flood with tides pushed up by a Northeaster storm.
Across Breach Inlet, Sullivan's Island had no reports of damage to private property along the beach, said Town Administrator Andy Benke.
"The high tide was under a number of homes along the marsh side of the island and a very few along the ocean side of the Island," he said. "It appears the water only came up to the base of the dunes in most (beach) locations."
Overall the beach damage was comparable to what happened as Hurricane Irma approached in 2017, said Nicole Elko, South Carolina Beach Advocates executive director.
Damage on the renourished beaches was minor compared with other stretches, she said.
The renourished beaches didn’t necessarily “hold up,” she said. They sacrificed sand in order to protect the beachfront infrastructure.
Erosion from Irma and Hurricane Matthew in 2016 led to tens of millions of dollars of renourshment repairs at Edisto Beach as well as Folly and Isle of Palms.
But officials this time say no new work appears to be needed.
Because no homes were within 20 feet or the eroded portion of dunes on Isle of Palms, the city isn't able to issue an emergency order that would allow dune repair, Fragoso said. Individual property owners may apply for permits to do shore-up work.
"We didn't lose a whole lot," Lutz said of the Folly Beach reourishment sand. "It reshaped the beach, but we did really well considering."
The Edisto Beach dunes took only minor damage after recent renourishment work, said Police Chief George Brothers. The city's engineering company has been surveying but no results were available yet, he said.